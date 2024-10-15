Conga



Consilio expands partnership with Conga to boost client revenue outcomes with legal data



Partnership drives seamless Revenue Lifecycle Management, tackling corporate revenue leakage and boosting profitability through integrated contract management processes



London, UK – October 15, 2024: Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Conga, the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM). This elevated partnership will enable Consilio and Conga clients to go beyond Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and remove the friction between their teams which can leave legal departments in locked silos, leading to disparate systems, fragmented processes, poor data and revenue leakage.



Leveraging Conga and Consilio’s CLM expertise, revenue management solution requirements can be brought on a single open platform to be used together or separately, powered by a unified data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI.



This partnership combines Consilio's deep legal expertise with Conga’s newly launched Revenue Lifecycle Cloud Platform. Consilio’s deep proficiency with linking ERP, CRM, CLM, and CPQ, means the firm can support the management of legal functions throughout the entire Quote-to-Cash process, including core benefits like:



• Creating compelling, personalised, and accurate quotes and proposals across revenue streams (direct sales, partners, online)



• Increasing revenue and improving margins with better price realisation and increased volumes through recommended configurations, cross-sells and upsells



• Automating quote and proposal processes while gaining key insights to support data-driven decision-making, track sales performance, and optimise strategies



• The ability to conditionally assemble rules and approvals with specified guardrails with automated contract creation, tracking and review



• Leveraging artificial intelligence to illuminate hidden risks in contracts, automatically flagging risky or non-standard terms and clauses



• Quickly identifying critical contract data that helps users make proactive decisions and improve compliance



With Consilio's offerings such as legal secondments, managed teams and advisory services, clients can now integrate high-quality legal resources seamlessly into their operations, manage legal spend efficiently, and enhance compliance and information governance.



“The alignment of Consilio's legal solutions and expertise with Conga’s advanced technology creates a powerful synergy for enterprises of all sizes across industries,” said Linda Sarti, VP & global head of partnerships at Consilio. “Our combined expertise will help organisations mitigate risks, streamline legal processes, and maximise revenue potential through effective contract and matter management.”



Through this partnership, Consilio clients can access Conga's cutting-edge AI and data capabilities to uncover hidden contract risks, automate document management, and optimise legal spend analytics. These innovations empower legal departments to enhance efficiency and performance across the board, while also enabling businesses to forecast revenue with greater accuracy and control.



“Conga's scalable solutions are designed to go beyond traditional CLM, integrating seamlessly with existing systems to manage contracts throughout the entire Revenue Lifecycle,” said Scott Owen, VP partnerships at Conga. “This expanded partnership with Consilio reflects our shared commitment and value to championing the customer in order to delivering advanced solutions that not only mitigate risks but also unlock new revenue opportunities for our shared clients.”



For more information, visit www.consilio.com and www.conga.com.



About Consilio



Consilio stands as the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation consulting services. With its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company empowers multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Renowned for its expertise in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, and contracts management, Consilio also excels in legal staffing and recruitment through its Lawyers On Demand division. Consilio globally employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO\IEC 27001:2022 certified, the company operates offices, document review, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. Discover more about Consilio’s commitment to legal excellence and innovation at www.consilio.com.



About Conga



Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world’s growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.



Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.





