Candidates are using artificial intelligence (AI) for more than writing CVs and applications, with the sophistication of tools being used creating a growing risk for businesses. That’s according to specialist background screening firm Sterling.







With an increasing number of employers and recruiters reportedly receiving AI generated CV’s, the expert in employment screening has warned that job seekers are increasingly using more innovative tools to land a job, exposing firms to potentially significant legal, compliance, and fraud risks.







Sterling has warned that deepfake technology is being used to create realistic videos and audio of candidates, while synthetic identities – or fabricated personas – are also being utilised, often with malicious intentions.







As Steve Smith, President International at Sterling, explained, it is going to become critical for employers and recruiters to identify where AI is being used by candidates:







“The innovation we’ve seen in artificial intelligence recently is truly astounding and while the benefits of these tools are immense, there will always be groups of individuals that use this innovation for their own unscrupulous purpose. Candidates using AI to help with CV writing and job applications is a bit of a grey area that HR, hiring managers, and business leaders are currently trying to navigate. However, the more critical component is the rise of very clear applicant fraud that exposes firms to significant risks.







“Video and audio has historically been deemed as trustworthy methods of verifying that you are speaking to a person and that they are who they say they are. But that’s no longer the case. Beyond deepfakes and synthetic identifies, AI is also being used to generate fraudulent credentials, alter images in official certificates, and mimic official language in documents. This makes it increasingly difficult for employers to identify what is genuine and what is fake. Screening programmes are going to need to become equally as sophisticated to tackle this issue, but it should be noted that the problem – namely AI – can equally be used as the solution.”







