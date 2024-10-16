• Mounjaro is thought to be even more effective than Wegovy (Ozempic) in the battle against obesity

• Spiralling healthcare costs and the global obesity crisis far outstrip the cost of new weight-loss drugs

• Weight loss injections Mounjaro and Wegovy are now available nationwide at Goodbody Clinic



Whilst diabetes drug Ozempic (*now branded Wegovy for weight loss) has become a household name in the last 12 months, newly approved weight loss treatment Mounjaro is thought to be even more effective in the battle against obesity. Mounjaro is now approved for private prescribing in the UK, and available nationwide at Goodbody Clinic.



A recent report in JAMA Internal Medicine found that patients taking Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) were 76% more likely to lose at least 5% of their body weight, more than twice as likely to lose at least 10%, and more than three times as likely to lose at least 15%, compared to patients taking Ozempic.



Wegovy and Mounjaro have far-reaching health benefits beyond reducing the number on the scales. Prof. Harlan Krumholz, from the Yale School of Medicine, recently told the European Society of Cardiology Conference that weight-loss injections could also slow ageing and offer benefits far beyond what was imagined, based on a number of newly published studies.



Research published in the Lancet found that Semaglutide - the active ingredient in Wegovy - may reduce the risk of death and lower the chance of developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke and heart attack in people with heart failure, adding to the growing list of diseases researchers have found the drug may help prevent.



Weight loss injections work by suppressing appetite to reduce hunger and cravings. The active ingredient mimics hormones that signal your brain to feel full, leading to decreased hunger and food intake. The drugs also slow stomach emptying, making you feel fuller for longer.



The benefits are not confined to improvements in a patient’s health. Spiralling healthcare costs and productivity losses from the global obesity crisis far outstrip the cost of these new weight-loss drugs, according to a recent report by ING Bank.



Patients need to have a BMI of more than 30, or more than 27 with a weight related condition, in order to be considered eligible for treatment at Goodbody Clinic. After completing a medical questionnaire, a medically qualified prescriber reviews all applications and verifies the information before approving treatment. Ongoing support and wrap around care is also provided.



Injections are given once a week from a pre-filled pen containing 4 doses. Prices start from £129 a month

