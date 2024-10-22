Embargo - 8 am on Tuesday 22nd October 2024



MandM, the online retailer specialising in discounted fashion, sports, and outdoor brands, has launched the first series of live shopping events on Facebook and Instagram in collaboration with Sprii.



The retailer hosted its first Facebook and Instagram live event earlier this month, during which users accessed a stream live from the MandM head office. The event allowed viewers to purchase a range of MandM’s best-selling men’s and women’s coats and jackets directly from the live stream.



The session was powered by tech platform Sprii. This live shopping tech company enables retailers to sell directly to consumers via a smartphone or desktop by inviting them to enter shop codes into a comment section. During the MandM event, customers were also able to ask questions and enter competitions in the same way.



Tom Goode, Customer and Ecommerce Director at MandM, said: “We're excited to have launched our first live shopping event in collaboration with Sprii. This new format allows us to bring the MandM energy and excitement directly to our customers' homes, creating a really engaging and interactive experience. Not only did our viewers get to explore deals on jackets and coats for men and women but they could also ask questions and make purchases in real time."



"With thousands of customers tuning in and engaging through comments or purchases, it’s clear that live shopping resonates with our audience. We look forward to continuing these events and offering even more ways for our customers to connect with the MandM brand.



Macdara Duncan, International Director at Sprii, said: "We're thrilled to be working with MandM on their first live shopping event. It’s clear that live shopping offers a unique and engaging way for brands to connect directly with their customers. The combination of interactive shopping and exclusive deals really resonated with viewers, and we’re confident that as more people experience this innovative format, engagement will only grow."



Sprii, originally launched in Denmark, now organises live shopping events for over 2,500 businesses across various sectors. It collaborates with notable brands such as Nivea, Flying Tiger, and the Danish national football team.



About MandM



Big brands, Low Prices, Direct to You.



MandM is all about big brands, at low prices across fashion, outdoor and sportswear for men, women, and children. MandM has non-stop deals on over 150 big brands, always up to 65% less than RRP. All year round.



About Sprii



Sprii is a live shopping tech company that has enabled more than 2,500 businesses to sell products and build communities by streaming live events on social media and on their own websites. It works with retailers, brands, and influencers.



According to Spri's data, a live shopping customer typically stays watching for 20 minutes, compared with just 54 seconds looking at a static web page.



Once a product is added to a checkout, the conversion rate for following through to make a purchase (rather than dropping out at the last minute) is 60% compared to 2.5%.



Sprii's live shopping solution does the following:



● Enables businesses to host live shopping events on both social media platforms and their websites.



● It allows viewers to make real-time purchases that go straight to the brand instead of via a third party. This increases customer engagement and loyalty and boosts revenue for companies.



● Offers easy integration with e-commerce platforms and tools for higher conversion rates.



