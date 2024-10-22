Excel Networking, a leader in high-performance copper and optical fibre solutions, is proud to announce its win as the "Intelligent Cabling Partner" in the Data Centres category at the Intelligent ICT Awards Middle East. This prestigious award recognizes Excel’s commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-performance cabling solutions for the structured cabling and data centre sectors.



Sustainable Advancements and Market Leadership



Excel has set industry benchmarks in sustainability, with over 90% of its products now featuring plastic-free packaging. Since 2019, this shift has eliminated over 212 tonnes of plastic waste while optimizing installation efficiency by up to 60%. Excel’s dedication to responsible practices is further underscored by its FSC certification and EcoVadis Silver Sustainability rating.



These initiatives reflect Excel’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and product transparency, which have resonated strongly with customers and installers across the Middle East.



Innovative Products for Data Centres



Excel’s expanding portfolio includes solutions designed for high-density data centre environments, such as Category 6A Mini LS0H Blade Patch Leads, HD fibre panels, and traceable patch cords. The Environ Rack series, with airflow management features up to 52U, exemplifies Excel’s commitment to high-performance, future-proof solutions.



A Strong Partner for Middle Eastern Markets



Excel has achieved significant growth in the Middle East, where it holds a strong market share in the UAE; in the top two, as reported by BSRIA. The company’s strong foothold in this region is a testament to the flexibility, compatibility, and reliability that characterize the Excel brand. These core values have made Excel a trusted choice for end users and installers in diverse vertical markets and installation sizes across the Middle East.



“We are incredibly privileged to receive the ‘Intelligent Cabling Partner’ award,” commented Hani Roumieh, Director of Sales MEA at Excel.



Hani continued, “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in the Middle East and beyond. We remain committed to driving sustainability, enhancing our product range, and delivering top-tier cabling solutions that empower our partners and customers to excel.”



Excel Networking Solutions is grateful to the Intelligent ICT Awards for this recognition and looks forward to continuing its mission to provide cutting-edge cabling solutions for data centres and beyond.



