Excel Networking, a leading provider of high-performance copper and optical fibre solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Data Centre World Paris on 27th and 28th November 2024 at Stand K85. As one of the most influential events in the data centre industry, attracting thousands of IT professionals, solution providers, and industry experts, this event will bring together industry leaders and technology innovators, offering attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand the latest advancements in data centre technology.



Excel will be exhibiting alongside valued Excel Distribution Partners, Sonepar France and CCF, reinforcing its commitment to strong partnerships and delivering comprehensive solutions to customers across France and beyond. Attendees will have the chance to meet with key members of Excel’s French team and explore the full suite of solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern data centres.



At the exhibition, Excel’s stand K85 will feature an array of data centre-focused solutions, including:



• Copper and Optical Fibre Solutions: Engineered for speed, reliability, and performance to meet the increasing demand for robust data transmission.

• Pre-Terminated Solutions: Designed to support rapid deployment and reduce installation time.

• Racks, PDUs and Cold Aisle Containment: Scalable and flexible solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize cooling and support the unique challenges of data centre environments.



Why Visit Excel at Stand K85?



Visitors to Excel’s stand will have the unique opportunity to:



• Learn from Excel’s experts about the newest innovations and capabilities of Excel’s Data Centre solutions.

• Gain insights into how Excel’s solutions can be customized to support projects of all sizes, from new builds to complex upgrades.

• Discover how Excel’s collaboration with Sonepar France and CCF drives value for installers and end users, with tailored products and services that meet regional requirements.



Speaking of Excel’s attendance at the exhibition, Aurelie Pernin, Excel’s Country Manager for the French region, commented, “Exhibiting at Data Centre World Paris provides a fantastic platform for Excel to connect with our partners and customers directly.”

To add to the excitement, Excel invites attendees to test their memory skills by participating in a 30-second memory game, accessible via QR code at the stand. After completing the game, players can check their position on a leaderboard and walk away with a pack of limited edition playing cards—an exclusive keepsake of Excel’s Data Centre solutions from the exhibition!



Aurelie continued, “We are looking forward to showcasing our Data Centre solutions and demonstrating how our products can help data centre operators maximize efficiency, scalability, and performance.”

Excel Networking invites all interested attendees to register for free and join them at Stand K85 on 27th and 28th November 2024 to discover the future of data centre technology. For more information, visit the Data Centre World Paris website: https://www.datacentreworld.fr/.



- End -



For further details:

Rebecca Bishop

International Marketing Manager

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com