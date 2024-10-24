Has Labour boosted business confidence? New data suggests so



Business confidence appears to be growing in the UK, new data from leading global talent solutions provider WilsonHCG suggests. Data from its talent intelligence and labour market analytics platform, revealed an increase in job postings across the Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Construction and Manufacturing sectors, suggesting employers are feeling more optimistic about the new Government’s plans



According to WilsonHCG’s data, the Retail & Wholesale sector reported an 18.5% increase in job postings between July and September, while Financial Services roles grew by 14.7% in the same time frame. The Labour Government’s focus on boosting Construction, Energy and Infrastructure in the UK has also had a positive impact on jobs. New vacancies have risen across Construction (3.4%) and Manufacturing (3.1%) in the months since the Starmer administration came into power.



While some sectors have benefited from a boost in optimism, others, however, continue to show signs of a growing skills crisis. In Healthcare, new job posts have fallen by 4.9%, which is indicative of continued difficulties in recruitment in the sector, with employers already struggling to fill open roles the results suggest some organisations in the sector may have reduced new posts as a result.



Craig Sweeney, EVP of global strategic talent solutions at WilsonHCG commented:



“The rise in job postings in these core sectors is an encouraging sign of growing optimism, despite the recent headlines suggesting doom and gloom. Given the Government’s focus on certain remits, it’s perhaps no surprise that we’ve seen an uptick in hiring across Construction and Manufacturing. However, it is the strength of the Financial Services and Retail & Wholesale data that is more encouraging and reflective of a return to more stability in the UK economy.



“Although this is a promising sign for the UK, the continued fall in recruitment across sectors including Healthcare, which is facing a significant shortfall in resources, does show that the UK is still a long way off addressing its growing skills shortages. This particular issue won’t be easily resolved, so a rethink of hiring strategies is urgently required. There simply aren’t enough people to fill the demand in some sectors, so employers impacted need to not only consider how they can create the workforce they seek through re- and up-skilling, but also retain those they already have.”











