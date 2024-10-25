The Heard



The clocks go back on the last Sunday of October every year, which theoretically means an extra hour in bed. But research shows that Brits experience sleep disruption for up to a week after the clocks change, thanks in part to an interrupted circadian rhythm.



New research shows how tiredness can impact our daily lives at home and at work. Over 8.5 million UK adults (16%) admit to starting an argument with a colleague or loved one when tired. The same number also admit to starting arguments with strangers in public. So, between the 27th October and 2nd November, it’s best to stay out of other peoples’ way.



Tiredness can also have long-term effects on our life - over 3 million UK adults have quit their jobs because of negative feelings caused by tiredness. Almost a fifth (20%) of 18–24-year-olds admit to calling in sick due to feeling “tangry” - anger caused by tiredness.



Reign Storm, a new clean energy drink, undertook the research to uncover more about the UK’s energy habits. The research also found that a shocking 3 million Brits have snuck off for a nap at a party. In fact, up to 6 million UK adults are expected to miss this New Year’s Eve countdown – the biggest party of the year - simply because they won’t have the energy to stay awake. And UK women are nearly twice as likely as men to cancel plans if tired, which correlates, given the fairer sex need more sleep to function.



Rob Adkins, EMEA Brand Director of Reign Storm, commented: “We know schedules are more tightly packed and lifestyles are busier than ever, with Gen Z especially beginning to juggle their social lives with their careers, as well as hitting personal and fitness goals. The nation needs energy, better energy, and that's why we created Reign Storm - a clean energy drink formulated with plant-based caffeine, nine vitamins and minerals and zero sugar, to power people through their active, adventurous and busy lives.”



Reign Storm is a great tasting, clean energy drink powered by plant-based caffeine derived from a blend of green coffee beans, guarana, and green tea. It contains zero sugar, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, and delivers a unique blend of nine vitamins and minerals; helping to reduce fatigue and provide a boost of energy.



ENDS



For more information please contact: Reign@hellotheheard.com