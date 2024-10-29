Redefining End-of-Life: Legacy Compass Launches Crowdfunding Campaign



London, Tuesday 29th October: Legacy Compass today launches a new crowdfunding campaign to help kick-start its mission to redefine end-of-life planning and support. Harnessing the power of story-telling through an innovative online platform, this Legacy-Tech start-up can streamline and unburden end-of-life planning for individuals and families, and is backed by The National Innovation Centre for Ageing, Unlimited - the Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs, the University of Birmingham, and others.



In the UK, the average cost of dying is £9,650 , and post-death administration takes on average 39 working days , with families facing up to 95 decisions during emotionally challenging times. The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £25,000 to launch its platform in the UK and help people simplify the conversations around loss and end-of-life, providing a personalised experience in navigating loss.



Key Benefits for Crowdfunding Supporters:

● Early Platform Access: Be among the first to use the tools and support that Legacy Compass provides.

● Conversation Cards: Thoughtful prompts for discussions on life, values, and planning.

● Workshops: Sessions on legacy, estate and legacy planning, and storytelling for sharing family histories.



Funders can support the campaign here:



Natalia Pazzaglia, Founder and CEO, Legacy Compass says; “Our mission is to help people transform loss into a tool for life, using legacy planning to make the end-of-life journey more soothing, manageable, and as a precious reflection point to foster meaningful relations. We envision a society where loss is openly discussed and prepared for, with a platform and community where stories are captured, life experiences are reflected upon, and future planning is supported.”



Valeria Leonardi, Chief Strategy Officer, National Innovation Centre for Aging says; "At the National Innovation Centre for Ageing, we're exploring cutting-edge technologies in end-of-life planning. It's inspiring to see startups like Legacy Compass taking an innovative approach to combining emotional support with administrative end-of-life coordination. Our recent research, including our ongoing poll on assisted dying, underscores the growing importance of addressing end-of-life issues comprehensively. As societal discussions and legislative considerations evolve, it becomes increasingly crucial to give proper attention to all aspects of end-of-life planning. Legacy Compass's work aligns well with this shifting focus, offering a timely solution to a complex and sensitive area."



Professor Karen Elliott, University of Birmingham & Member of the Prime Minister's Champion Group (PMCG) for Dementia - Digital Adviser, says; "Working at the forefront of new technology and data capture, I see immense potential in the data provided by Legacy Compass and how it can improve conversations around end-of-life and empower dementia-friendly communities. This data can provide more informed decision-making in end-of-life planning, turning what is often a daunting process into an opportunity for thoughtful preparation. By integrating advanced analytics and personal insights, Legacy Compass can help families and communities navigate end-of-life transitions with greater clarity and compassion and with tailored access to appropriate professional help."



Legacy Compass simplifies end-of-life planning with an easy step-by-step personalised process that uses conversational, practical, and emotional prompts resulting in a unique user profile and data set. Using this unique data, Legacy Compass provides personalised administrative plans, suggests appropriate supportive communities and organisations, and offers access to a trusted pool of useful professionals and services.



Legacy Compass is inviting you to join the movement to reimagine end-of-life planning, with campaign supporters receiving early access to its innovative platform, exclusive rewards like emotional guidance conversation cards and specialised workshops on family storytelling and legacy creation, but also financial, estate, and administrative planning.



Giuseppe de Maso Gentile, Technology Transfer Manager at IRCCS, The National Institute for the Care of the Elderly (INRCA), says; “Traditionally, end-of-life planning in Italy is more focused on family and preserving memories. But a life of maturity has some indelicate and tedious elements to consider on. That's why it's encouraging to see how Legacy Compass combines the British approach to financial and estate planning with legacy technologies. It will be interesting to find out how this new method will produce data supporting our ongoing research on healthy ageing”.



Debbie Young, Director at Creating Conversations CIC, one of the leading UK - organisations in the field of conversations about death, dying and grief, says: “At Death Cafés, we facilitate open conversations about mortality, emphasising the importance of end-of-life planning. We are thrilled that a startup like Legacy Compass is addressing the very pressing need for new tools to simplify these discussions, reducing stress and empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their final wishes”.



Amanda Johansson, Social Entrepreneur Support Manager, UnLTD, says;” In July, Legacy Compass secured support and funding from UnLtd, the UK’s foundation for social entrepreneurs. Through UnLtd’s Healthy Ageing programme, the Starting Up Award has significantly helped Legacy Compass to widen the positive social impact that they are bringing to society in addressing the universal and pressing issue of dealing with the complexities of end-of-life and death.”



This crowdfunding campaign is being supported by;

● The National Innovation Centre for Ageing

● University of Birmingham

● The National Institute for the Care of the Elderly

● Prime Ministers Champion Group (PMCG) for Dementia

● Creating Conversations CIC

● Unlimited, the Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs



Support the Crowdfunding Campaign to transform end-of-life planning and make it a tool for better living. Visit: https://legacycompass.net/



Crowdfunding campaign page going live Tuesday 29th on Kickstarter



Notes for Editors



About Legacy Compass:

Legacy compass helps people simplify the conversational and emotional process of end-of-life planning. Its digital platform guides individuals through end-of-life complexities with storytelling, reflective data, communities and professional services. https://legacycompass.net/



About the National Innovation Centre for Ageing:

NICA (National Innovation Centre for Ageing) is the UK's premier innovation hub focused on ageing and longevity. Established with significant government support and housed within Newcastle University, NICA is dedicated to understanding and engaging with changing demographics to help public and private organisations co-develop and market products, services, and strategies that enhance quality of life and promote healthy ageing. NICA integrates human experience, data-driven insights, and cutting-edge technology to drive societal impact and foster the growth of longevity economies.



The National Innovation Centre for Ageing recently conducted a poll on assisted dying, revealing growing public support for this complex issue. For more information and to participate in the ongoing poll, visit: Growing Support for Assisted Dying: Results of This Curious Life's Poll

https://uknica.co.uk/

About The National Institute for the Care of the Elderly:

The National Institute for the Care of the Elderly (INRCA), is the only public institution of scientific research and care (IRCCS) recognized in Italy for its specialization in geriatrics and gerontology. It works to protect the health and well-being of the elderly, especially those who live with frailty or are not self-sufficient. The Institute pursues not only excellence of care services, provided in its hospital facilities, but also high quality scientific research on the mechanisms, and their causes, of longevity, frailty, and multimorbidity of older people.

https://www.inrca.it/inrca/



About Creating Conversations CIC



Creating Conversations CIC is a community interest company that creates spaces for conversations about death, dying and grief. They do this by organising and facilitating events and workshops that: provide a safe space to talk openly about death, dying and grief, increase understanding of loss and grief and how to support someone who is grieving, raise awareness of the importance of planning for the end of life and provide information about how to do this, and provide information and support about how to start conversations about dying, death and grief.

https://creatingconversations.uk/