28 October 2024, London: The winners of the 10th anniversary Travel Media Awards, in association with Visit Qatar, were revealed at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The glittering event – attended by the UK’s leading travel media, industry operators and suppliers – saw 27 journalists, publications, broadcasters and photographers earn the coveted awards.



New categories included Accessible Travel Writer of the Year, won by Sassy Wyatt of Blind Girl Adventures, and two Specialist Travel Writer awards, won by Ed Grenby and Harriet Mallinson. The new Emerging Writer of the Year award went to Queenie Shaikh.



Actor and travel broadcaster Sir Michael Palin CBE earned the Special Contribution Award, which recognises a significant figure in travel and honours an illustrious career spanning more than 40 years of travelogues and books.



“It’s a pleasure to celebrate our 10th anniversary Travel Media Awards alongside so many talented industry professionals,” said Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder of APL Media. “As with previous years, the quality of entries, finalists and winners has been exemplary.”



Giles Harper, owner of Travega and co-founder of the awards, said: “Thank you to everyone who participated and ensured the night went spectacularly. And thanks also to our headline sponsor Visit Qatar, our consumer media partner easyJet holidays, our venue partner Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, and all our category sponsors.”



The evening also featured the continuation of the Travel Media Awards Step Up internship scheme, aimed at improving inclusivity and diversity in the industry. Returning partners include APL Media, TTG Media, FINN Partners and Intrepid Travel, joined by easyjet Holidays, Kuoni, The Sun, Ink Global and Virgin Holidays coming on board.



THE WINNERS IN FULL



BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR *JOINT WINNERS*



From Our Own Correspondent, BBC Radio 4, Mark Stratton



Simon Parker’s Global Adventures



BLOGGER/VLOGGER OF THE YEAR



Kash Bhattacharya, BudgetTraveller, budgettraveller.org



ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR



Sassy Wyatt, Blind Girl Adventures



BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS OF THE YEAR



Julia Buckley, Freelance



REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR *JOINT WINNERS*



Domhnall O’Donoghue for 'Discovering the art of peace with The Hague’s collection’ in the Belfast Telegraph



Siobhan Grogan for ‘I spotted the last wild orangutans in Borneo – you can too’ in City AM



GUIDE OF THE YEAR



Bradt Guides: Paddling France, Anna Richards



SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR *JOINT WINNERS*



Doug Loynes for ‘Cruise control’ in BBC Wildlife



Jessica Reid for ‘Looking to the future’ in Wanderlust



SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR



Imogen Lepere, freelance



CUSTOMER CONTENT OF THE YEAR



Companion



EMERGING WRITER OF THE YEAR



Queenie Shaikh, Freelance



PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD



Andrew Reiner



SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR – REGION



Ed Grenby, US



SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR – SECTOR

Harriet Mallinson, Cruise



TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT

TTG



TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE



The Business Travel Magazine



TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR



Mike MacEacheran, freelance



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT



JRNY Travel Magazine



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE



Adventure.com



NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR



Nigel Tisdall for ‘Welcome to the Channel Island that ran away’ in The Sunday Telegraph



CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR



Country & Town House



CONSUMER WRITER OF THE YEAR



Jamie Fullerton, freelance



NATIONAL BROADSHEET PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR



Telegraph Travel



NATIONAL TABLOID PRINT & DIGITAL SECTION OF THE YEAR



The Sun



SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Sir Michael Palin CBE



For more information, please click here.



or contact: T: 020 3818 5600 E: info@travelmediaawards.com



Notes for editors



The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited. Launched in 2015, it is widely recognised as the premier awards event in travel media, and the only UK national awards exclusively rewarding editorial excellence and achievement across all forms of travel media. Open to writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards act as a barometer of the travel media sector.



The 2024 Travel Media Awards headline sponsor is Visit Qatar. Additional sponsors are Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Silversea, True Traveller, easyJet holidays, Atlas Ocean Voyages, battleface, Croatian National Tourist Board, Flight Centre, Ikos Resorts, Intrepid Travel, Kuoni, Marriott Bonvoy, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Nova Scotia Tourism Board, Palma Tourism Board, Princess Cruises, Spanish Tourist Office, The Media People, Exclusive Collection, Visit Jersey and Contiki.



APL Media Limited is an award-winning publisher and media agency that specialises in creating multichannel content in the travel and lifestyle sectors. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival, Postcards and lifestyle newspaper supplements, directories, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers an extensive range of marketing solutions for the leisure and business travel sectors. These include generating sponsorship revenues for leading UK travel industry events, including ABTA’s Travel Convention, and creating and managing events for brands such as British Airways, Travlaw and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. travega.co.uk



travelmediaawards.com