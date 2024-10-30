Last week, Birmingham travel agency Travel Club Elite swept the board at the ATAS (Association of Touring & Adventure Suppliers) national award ceremony, held this year in Leeds.



Travel Club Elite was awarded Agency of the Year Online Call Centre.



Touring & Adventure is a rapidly growing sector of the travel industry & there were some surprising statistics. 26% of travellers are solo & many of these are women, some (of a certain age) calling themselves 'Queenagers'. Not all the solos are single, but often are half of a couple with different holiday interests. Some operators are offering specialist women’s expeditions.



A more sobering aspect of single travel is that there appears to be a loneliness ‘epidemic’ in the UK. James Thornton, of Intrepid, said that an astonishing 37 million Brits identify as lonely ‘some of the time’. 7 in 10 aged 18–24-year-olds identified loneliness, compared to only 50% of those over 65.



Single travel is a perfect way for people to reconnect & build new friendships, which last well beyond the trip.



Travel Club Elite is one of the country’s top touring & adventure specialists, whose staff have experienced many of the itineraries & are perfectly placed to find the best arrangements for travellers.



Zoe Franklin, Travel Club Elite.

www.travelclubelite.com