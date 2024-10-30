Responding to the Budget announcement today and the Chancellor's pledge to get inactive individuals back into work, Janine Chidlow, Managing Director EMEA at WilsonHCG commented:







“Anything that helps support people into work is welcome, and the pledge of substantial funding to provide work, skills and health support to the long-term sick and those with disabilities will, for many, be a positive step. However, as this investment is rolled out, it is crucial that appropriate support mechanisms and measures are put into place. We can’t on one hand say that we want to encourage more into work, but then demand a return to the office, which many with long-term illnesses or disabilities could struggle with. There’s a huge percentage of individuals who want to work, but can’t because they don’t have access to the support structure they require. That’s what needs to change in corporate cultures first.







“The business community must also recognise that people who are being brought back into work following an extended absence will have gaps in their CV and require tailored training and development programmes. If we’re to help those with disabilities and long-term illness into work, the stigma around career breaks and the focus on prior experience needs to be truly shifted.”



















