Interact, the multi-award-winning UK-based contact centre outsourcer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest contact centre in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, further expanding its global footprint.



Founded in 2011, Interact has grown year-on-year, becoming one of the UK’s leading independent, employee-owned contact centre outsourcers. The company partners with some of the world's leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service, sales, and retention solutions across voice and digital channels. Interact’s South Africa site adds an additional 250 seats to its existing UK contact centre capacity in Richmond Upon Thames, Wigan, alongside a robust homeworking team.



Interact South Africa boasts an established, highly experienced leadership team, led by Sarah Leff as Managing Director. Originally from Cape Town, Sarah will split her time between Interact Richmond, where she also serves as Site Director, and South Africa. Supporting her in South Africa are Nalinda Ajanaku, Site Director, and Dinkie Rowsell, Country Manager. With a strong background as Executive Director of a leading South African BPO, Nalinda brings extensive experience to her new role. Dinkie has successfully managed contact centre operations for some of the UK’s biggest brands across the UK and South Africa.



Neil Barber, CEO of Interact, commented: "We’re excited to expand Interact's delivery capabilities with a contact centre in the Eastern Cape. South Africa provides a rich pool of skilled talent, cultural alignment, and cutting-edge infrastructure, making it the ideal location for our continued growth. Our experienced leadership team in South Africa has been running highly successful contact centre operations for several years. Having found the right location for expansion, we are delighted that our new centre is now fully operational and about to launch our first UK client campaign.”



The new facility allows Interact to offer complementary services across the UK and South Africa, providing high-quality solutions that deliver value. Situated in one of South Africa’s fastest-growing business hubs, the centre provides flexible omni-channel customer communication solutions, including voice, email, chat, social media, and back office support.



