Over 200 forward-thinking business school leaders will gather in Kuala Lumpur to discuss opportunities for innovation, partnering for societal impact, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students, at AACSB’s Asia Pacific Annual Conference.



The conference (from November 6th-8th) will host discussions on revolutionizing teaching and learning with generative AI, innovating curricula to build a sustainable future, skills needed for the future of the Asia-Pacific job market, and more.



Keynote speakers include Aliza Knox and Aaraon Sarma. Aliza Knox is a top businesswoman in the region and a regular Forbes contributor, Knox has previously built and led APAC businesses for three of the world’s top technology firms- Google, Twitter and Cloudfare, and is now a non-executive board director and senior advisor for BCG.



Aaron Sarma is a notable figure in the fields of entrepreneurship, venture capital, and digital transformation, as well as an expert in clean energy. Sarma has a wide experience in founding and leading companies, including founding Touristly in 2015 and working as COO of AirAsia Superapp.



The three-day event will provide thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities. Attendees can also stay for AACSB’s AI Strategies for Business Schools Conference immediately after on November 9th to stay agile and relevant.



“This year, we are thrilled to gather business education leaders from across the world in the vibrant heart of Malaysia. Together, we will explore transformative ideas, forge impactful collaborations, and set a new standard for the future of business education. This conference is not just an event; it’s a powerful step forward for every institution represented here,” says Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB International.



