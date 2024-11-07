Financial Services employers are more confident since the General Election and hiring is up as a result. That’s according to new data from leading global talent solutions provider WilsonHCG.



Data from the company’s talent intelligence and labour market analytics platform revealed a 14.7% increase in job postings across the sector since the Labour Government came into power (July to September 2024).



Phil Brakewell, VP of Executive Search at WilsonHCG explained:



“It’s been a tough time for Financial Services in the last few years, with optimism and hiring experiencing peaks and troughs. However, this uptick in recruitment since the new Government came into power certainly paints an optimistic picture for the UK. The financial services sector often acts as a bellwether for the economy, so a rise in hiring will be welcome news for many. It remains to be seen if this positivity will be sustained in the coming months, especially given the rise in National Insurance contributions for employers announced in the recent Budget, but so far, the picture is increasingly optimistic.”



