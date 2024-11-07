26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/dec24



With 2025 fast approaching, the December issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to discover unmissable destinations for the upcoming year. From island-hopping in Stockholm to rock-climbing in India’s Suru Valley, the Best of the World list for 2025 brings together 25 meaningful travel experiences, recommended by UK and US National Geographic editors.



This year’s list spotlights timeless and up-and-coming destinations, along with experiences that benefit locals, travellers and the natural world. Whether it’s visiting Indigenous communities in Raja Ampat, Indonesia or supporting the protection of the rare kiwi bird in New Zealand’s far north, the 2025 list aims to celebrate the people, places and projects making a positive impact.



Readers will also find a 100-page winter sports guide included with the December issue. From high-octane thrills on some of the US’s wildest slopes to beginner-friendly ski holidays in the Alps, the snow-sure supplement is packed with inspiration for anyone organising a high-altitude adventure.



Don’t miss:

Malaysia: Prowling the peninsula’s wild corners on the revamped Eastern & Oriental Express

Iceland: A journey into the nation’s isolated highland interior, where fact and folklore intermingle

Cook Islands: Meet the creatives conserving the Polynesian archipelago’s age-old crafts and traditions Central America: Itineraries to experience Indigenous culture, ancient temples and more

Muscat: Cardamom coffee and contemporary art in the shape-shifting Omani capital

Riga: The Latvian capital’s storybook houses and pagan festivities make for a unique winter escape

Pembrokeshire: Tranquil harbourside inns and winding coastal paths in Wales’s westernmost county

Toronto: Sushi pizza and maple syrup kebabs — no holds are barred in this diverse Canadian city

Madrid: In the flashy Spanish capital, the best hotels feel like secrets reserved for in-the-know travellers



Smart traveller: The months’ hottest new openings; the best places to go aurora-chasing this winter; Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum; Su Scott on the streetside cuisine of Seoul; savouring the view from the new viewing platform at Battersea Power Station, London; an inside guide to the youthful city of Panaji, Goa; family adventures in the south of Zakynthos, Greece; off-season splendour in St Andrews, Scotland; glossy travel titles worth adding to your wish list; and festive gifts for travel enthusiasts.



Notes from an author: Georgina Howard on mountain rites in Spain’s Basque Country

Meet the trailblazer: Geography Now host Paul Barbato on profiling every UN-recognised country



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on places to experience Lagos’s music scene, quiet spots to go wild swimming in the UK, quirky Scandinavian escapes and more; The Info celebrates the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris; and Hot Topic explores how TikTok is reshaping the way travellers interact with travel destinations worldwide. Finally, photographer Annapurna Mellor discusses capturing the grandeur of the Himalayas in How I Got The Shot.



PLUS: Win a three-night retreat in the Italian Dolomites: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the December issue, visit magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/dec24



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get four issues, plus a Hydro Flask, for only £20

subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more.

nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



X: x.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit

nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:

For editorial enquiries:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Pat Riddell, editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk