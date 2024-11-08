Womenswear brand fast expanding its brick-and-mortar strategy with new store in Kingston Upon Thames’ town centre this November



Pour Moi, a British womenswear retailer is set to expand its retail store strategy even further this November, opening a store in Kingston Upon Thames, on Thursday 7th of November 2024. With two stores in Chester and one in Leeds Victoria Gate, Kingston marks the fourth store for Pour Moi’s brick-and-mortar strategy, to attract current and existing customers in Kingston and the surrounding areas. . The new store, which spans over two floors and totals 2465 sq. ft, is located in the Market Square of Kingston upon Thames.



Speaking of the opening of the new store, Founder and CEO Michael Thomson says “Pour Moi was founded on the belief that every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Our journey has been one of passion and dedication to ensuring that our lingerie and the many other items we sell do just that. We are so excited to be able to bring our much-loved products and showcase the very best of Pour Moi to the south of the country in Kingston Upon Thames.”



Sales and Marketing Director at Pour Moi Maria Ryan adds, “We are thrilled to choose Kingston Upon Thames as the latest location for Pour Moi’s store expansion. The ancient market town is a shopping hub that offers customers both luxury and high-street brands and we’re delighted to be the latest retail space opening in the busy and bustling town centre in Market Square.”



The new store will offer a selection of Pour Moi’s lingerie and swimwear collections, along with best-sellers from the brand’s nightwear, sportswear and clothing ranges. Key best-selling styles to be sold at the store include the St-Tropez, a customer favourite with over 1 million styles sold, Sofia, one sold every 4 minutes, Fleur, Amour, New Romance and swimwear styles such as the Santa Monica and Free Spirit.





Pour Moi chose Kingston Upon Thames for its third store location, due to the town’s status as a key shopping destination. The store will offer customers a chance to browse and try on their favourite and new in Pour Moi products, strengthening the brand’s existing loyal customer base. The new store will also have in-house bra fitters, allowing customers to have their bra size measured, emphasising Pour Moi’s core values and ethos of having the perfect fit and ultimate comfort across lingerie, swimwear, sportswear nightwear and clothing.



The new Kingston store is part of a nationwide retail expansion, with Pour Moi having further plans to expand to other major cities across the UK, as well as launching in retailers M&S and soon to be John Lewis online.



