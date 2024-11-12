A study* presented to The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons uncovers that over 50% of individuals who travel abroad for cosmetic surgery end up regretting their decision.



The study, which won the BAAPS Hackett Memorial Prize 2024, delves into a decade of patient experiences at a UK tertiary plastic surgery unit, shedding light on the consequences of the growing trend of cosmetic tourism.



The retrospective study reviewed data from 103 patients referred to the plastic surgery unit from 2012 to 2022 with complications arising from procedures performed overseas. Patients participated in a telephone survey to share their experiences, with 48% responding. The findings underscore the hidden costs and potential risks of bargain procedures abroad, with Turkey emerging as a prominent destination.



Key Findings:

•Cost as a Deciding Factor: 83% of respondents cited the lower cost as the primary reason for choosing surgery abroad, with 57% paying less than 5,000 GBP for the entire process, including surgery, travel, and accommodation.

•Regret Among Patients: Alarmingly, 66% of respondents stated they would not have made the same decision if given a second chance, with nearly half expressing outright regret.

•Top Procedures and Common Complications: The most popular surgeries included abdominoplasty (28.1%), breast augmentation (17%), and liposuction (13.1%). The complications most frequently encountered included wound issues (33%), seroma (29.1%), and infection-related complications.



Nora Nugent, President of BAAPS, emphasised the importance of educating the public: "This research offers crucial insights that must inform future public health campaigns. Potential patients need to understand the risks involved with traveling abroad for cosmetic surgery, beyond just the financial savings."



Theodore Pezas, Niall Kirkpatrick BAAPS/BAPRAS Aesthetic Fellow 2023 and winner of the Hackett Prize 2024 for this work affirmed: “The purpose of this study was to better understand the patient experience of the process of cosmetic tourism in cases where surgery has resulted in complications requiring emergency management. Whilst no surgery is risk-free and the majority of qualified plastic surgeons performing cosmetic surgery abroad do so to a very high standard which is often comparable to the UK, what is not always comparable is the way in which certain procedures are offered and regulated. The practice of cosmetic tourism may seem like a cheap alternative but can facilitate an inadequate provision of post-operative care which leaves patients worse off and comes at a cost to us all.”



The findings serve as a wake-up call to the dangers lurking behind the allure of cosmetic tourism, urging potential patients to weigh their options carefully and consider the full impact on their health and well-being.



*Research conducted by Theodore Pezas, Paul Oregi, Sultan Hussein, Zsaki Sidhu, Maleeha Mughal, Paul Roblin, Marlene See, Victoria Rose, Pari-Naz Mohanna.



Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, St Thomas’ Hospital, London, United Kingdom



For more information please contact:

lynne@flipsidepr.co.uk

02076315180