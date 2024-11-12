• Generative AI adoption accelerates – nearly 70% of businesses encourage their staff to use AI for routine tasks and enhanced productivity.

• High demand for skilled professionals - 27% of businesses plan to expand permanent roles, with another 68% maintaining headcount across professional services in 2025.

• Rising salary expectations across generations – 68% of Gen Z professionals are becoming more insistent on higher pay, compared to just 22% of Gen X and 10% of Baby Boomers.



Dublin, 12th Nov, 2024 - Robert Half, the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, has published its inaugural 2025 Ireland Salary Guide, offering essential insights into hiring and remuneration trends. The study analyses labour market dynamics, benefits and incentives, as well as starting salaries for a wide array of roles in diverse professional sectors throughout Ireland.



According to the research, 95% of Irish businesses expect to be making permanent hires in 2025 and 85% are planning to do so on a contract basis. In terms of remuneration, skills shortages across professional services are prompting organisations to adopt competitive salaries and flexible benefits, on top of innovative recruitment tactics. And generational divides in salary expectations are also expected to be shaping the Irish hiring landscape in 2025, with Gen Z most demanding when it comes to pay increase expectations.



Finance and Accounting



Generative AI adoption is on the rise, with a majority of companies integrating this new technology into daily processes. As a result, demand for finance and accounting talent with specialist skills is anticipated to be strong in 2025, with active recruitment for permanent, contract, and project roles.



• Hiring outlook: 31% of companies plan to expand permanent roles, with 61% maintaining their current workforce and backfilling any vacancies.

• Salary motivations: 33% of companies raise pay to stay competitive, while 22% focus on merit-based increases for exceptional performance.

• AI and productivity: 64% of organisations promote AI usage for routine tasks, and 37% are implementing in-house AI training initiatives.



IT and Technology



Ireland’s internationally-focused IT sector looks set to continue growth, reflecting its status as the EU tech hub. Tech companies are focusing on competitive pay, frequent salary reviews, and extensive upskilling to attract and retain top Irish talent.



• Hiring outlook: 28% of firms are expanding permanent roles, with 70% maintaining current levels.

• Pay and retention strategies: 25% of companies raise salaries for high performance, and 24% adjust pay to remain competitive.

• AI adoption and skills: 74% encourage AI integration to streamline tasks, with 46% offering internal AI training programmes to support upskilling.



Administrative and Business Support



The outlook for administrative and business support roles is positive, with all surveyed organisations planning to hire for these positions in 2025. Focus areas include AI-enabled productivity and continuous skill development.



• Hiring outlook: 21% of organisations plan to expand permanent roles, with 71% maintaining headcount.

• Salary adjustments: 36% of employers increase pay for exceptional performance, and 24% adjust salaries to remain competitive.

• AI and upskilling: 69% promote AI adoption for improved efficiency, with 40% investing in internal training programmes and 48% encouraging self-learning.



As Luke Edmunds, Branch Director, Ireland, at Robert Half, explained, skills shortages remain a key concern across sectors, with businesses pulling out all the stops to attract and retain the best talent:



“As Ireland’s economy evolves to the demands of the global headwinds in 2025, businesses are also striving to navigate increasing skills demands and shifting employee expectations. It is worth noting how organisations are preparing to respond with competitive pay, targeted training, and investment in digitisation and AI. In addition to compensation, we’re seeing a growing commitment to flexible, inclusive workplaces that address the priorities of younger generations. Companies are recognising the value placed on work-life balance and organisational culture by Gen Z, resulting in innovative engagement and retention strategies, such as building a robust and inclusive company culture through employee network groups and stronger employee value propositions. Only by fostering supportive, adaptable workplaces, can Irish businesses establish resilient teams prepared for long-term success in a competitive landscape.



“Heading into 2025 AI will revolutionise the future of work in Ireland and the new skills in demand, with wage inflation and rising employee expectations further driving competitive offers across sectors.”





About the research



The 2025 Ireland Salary Guide delivers critical insights into salary trends and recruitment strategies, empowering employers and professionals to navigate Ireland’s dynamic job market.

Non-salary data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During October 2024 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 200 hiring managers from large and medium sized businesses across Dublin and Greater Dublin using an online data collection methodology. The respondents were evenly split to represent hiring managers in finance and accounting, IT and tech, and admin and business support.



About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at www.roberthalf.com/ie