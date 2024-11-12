Complementary medicines and therapies at the menopause



Many women use complementary medicines or therapies to help them cope with troublesome menopausal symptoms. With such a wide range of options to choose from, It’s difficult to decide which approaches to try.



In the Autumn 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Joanne Hobson (clinical lead director of The Menopause Consortium) discusses how women can take a holistic approach to menopause management. She looks at the effectiveness of different complementary medicines and therapies, including dietary supplements (such as magnesium), herbal remedies, talking therapies, magnet therapy and acupuncture.



“A lot of women want to ease hot flushes and mood swings but can’t or don’t want to take conventional medicines, including HRT,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “There are plenty of complementary and holistic approaches available, but there hasn’t been much research so a lot of the evidence is anecdotal. Everyone responds differently, so women will need to explore and try different options to find out what works for them.”



The Menopause Exchange is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and now has over 13,000 newsletter subscribers, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists. Other articles in the Autumn 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Hormone replacement myths, Weight and the menopause, and Breast cancer awareness, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners.



