Business school leaders from all over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are joining together in Malta to attend AACSB’s 2024 annual EMEA conference to discuss cultivating critical thinking, partnerships for climate leadership and AI driven assessment models.



The conference, taking place November 18th-20th, will host discussions about incorporating Gen-AI into teaching, the importance of cultivating critical thinking skills for future leaders, measuring critical thinking skills in the age of AI and much more.



Keynote speakers include Sherif Kamel, Chair of AACSB Board of Directors and Dean of the School of Business, The American University in Cairo. Kamel is an expert in digital transformation and IT in emerging economies, as well as serving on the Board of Raya Holding for Financial Investments and Education for Employment.



Also speaking at the event is Philipp Seifert, of Seifert Systems. Seifert spearheaded a digitization initiative throughout the Seifert Group, which led to their plant in Malta setting up an Industry 4.0 Smart Factory for sheet-metal manufacturing, with Seifert leading this since January 2020.



The three-day event will provide transformative opportunities for business school leaders from all over the world to network, connect and develop relationships. It will also provide a space for thought-provoking, inspiring conversation about the business school industry today and in the future.



“The annual EMEA conference brings together the brightest minds in business education from across the region, all committed to excellence in shaping global business education. Here, we celebrate bold innovation and ignite the conversations that will define and shape the leaders of tomorrow," said Lily Bi, AACSB President and CEO of AACSB International.



/ENDS



If you would like more information, or to speak with Lily Bi, please contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com