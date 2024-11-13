Living360 launches menopause campaign to improve healthcare for women over 40 #IncludeMenopause
12 November, London, UK: Online women’s wellness magazine Living360, is petitioning for menopause support to be included in the NHS Health Checks for women over 40, with the aim of improving the experience for women across the UK.
Following its research into attitudes around the menopause, which revealed the majority of women felt uninformed and increasingly negative towards the subject, Living360 is calling on the government to add menopause support to the NHS Health Checks for women over 40.
You can see and sign the petition here.
Currently, the checks consist of a few basic measurements: height, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol; and lifestyle questions that can contribute to poor health such as smoking, drinking and lack of exercise. GPs should be inviting patients when they turn 40 and again every five years going forward.
Following Living360’s findings earlier this month, it spoke to an additional 297 women and discovered over 70% of women weren’t contacted by their GP, and menopause was only discussed in around 5% of appointments.
L360 editor Mattie Lacey-Davidson said: “Adding menopause support to the NHS Health Checks is an easy-to-action change that will help women across the UK enormously. To not do so would be a gravely missed opportunity.
“Taking place every five years, it’s the perfect opportunity for the majority of women to see a healthcare professional before, during and after perimenopause (as most women begin perimenopause in their mid-40s). This kind of support is well overdue.”
Further reading:
In support of Menopause Awareness Month which took place in October, and World Menopause Day on 18 October 2024, Living360 published a variety of articles intended to raise women’s voices and help increase education and understanding.
Perimenopause vs menopause and everything you need to know about ‘the change’
Menopause treatments to discuss with your doctor: from HRT to non-hormonal options
5 natural and holistic menopause treatments to try
Meet the women who started perimenopause in their 30s
