- 61% of employers in Scotland are more likely to give promotions to employees that are present in the office

- Almost a quarter (22%) of workers value remote working more than a promotion, while 20% would look for a new job



Scottish staff that want a promotion can kiss goodbye to remote working, with the majority of businesses in the country revealing that in-office attendance will impact career progression for their workforces. That’s according to Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide.



According to the data – which surveyed 1,000 employees and 500 hiring managers across the UK – 61% of Scottish businesses believe that physical presence in the office significantly impacts an employee’s likelihood for promotion.



However, 22% of Scots revealed that they would take no action if their company suggested that promotions require in-office attendance, preferring instead to continue to work remotely. Just 20% would look for a new job as a result.



Reggie McMahon, Branch Director, Scotland, at Robert Half commented:



“While business leaders clearly place value on in-office attendance when it comes to career development in their workforces, it would appear that staff themselves value flexibility over promotions. We are still in a core transition period where the right balance for all is being defined, but it is key that employers are mindful of the tough labour market that we are still facing. Skills shortages remain rife, and firms that aren’t recognising what it is that workers want, will lose out in the war for talent both now, and in the immediate future.”





