- 68% of business leaders in the Midlands are more likely to give promotions to employees that are present in the office

- More than a quarter of professionals would look for a new job if they had to choose between remote working and career progression







More than a quarter of workers in the Midlands are planning to quit as more employers make them choose between a promotion or remote working. That’s according to Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide.







According to the data – which surveyed 1,000 employees and 500 hiring managers across the UK – 68% of employers across the region believe that physical presence in the office significantly impacts an employee’s likelihood for promotion.







In response, more than a quarter (27%) of workers revealed that they would look for a new job if their company gave them this ultimatum.







James Paget, Market Director, Midlands & Home Counties at Robert Half commented:



“While there are a growing number of businesses looking to increase in-office attendance, employers could be risking an exodus of talent and future difficulties in hiring if they are making people choose between career development and remote working. There are still significant skills shortages, which puts the power well and truly in the hands of the workforce. Businesses need to weigh up the benefits and pitfalls of potentially alienating workers by taking this approach, intentionally or not.”











Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705







About the research



The Robert Half 2025 UK Salary Guide provides information on starting salaries, hiring trends, popular jobs, and other market insights. Non-salary data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During June and July 2024 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 1,500 respondents using an online data collection methodology. The respondents represent 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers in finance and accounting, IT and technology, administrative and office support, marketing and creative, and the financial services industry. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.



About Robert Half







Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at www.roberthalf.com/gb/en.