Access to negotiation and conflict management education can transform lives and foster greater understanding between individuals, communities and organisations across divides.



If knowledge is power, empowering the world with the art and science of negotiation offers even more far-reaching benefits – a more peaceful and prosperous world, according to the INSEAD Negotiation and Conflict Management Collaborative (NCMC).



The Negotiation Course for the World (NCW) is a pioneering effort by the NCMC to make quality negotiation teaching materials and expertise accessible to all, and in so doing, democratise negotiation education. “It is an integral part of the NCMC’s mandate to bring scholars and practitioners together to collaborate on research and education on negotiation and conflict management,” said Roderick Swaab, Professor of Organisational Behaviour and a co-founder of the NCMC.



“We believe offering educators around the world free access to world-class resources and knowledge that can make a real difference in reducing social and economic inequality through empowerment,” said Eric Uhlmann, Professor of Organisational Behaviour and co-founder of the NCMC.



The set of free teaching resources, from detailed class plans to lecture slides, exercises, case studies and train-the-trainer videos (upcoming) ensure that everyone, regardless of their resources or location, can teach up-to-date, evidence-based negotiation courses in a confident and interactive way. The comprehensive materials result from years of work, with significant contributions from Martin Schweinsberg from ESMT (formerly from INSEAD), aimed at developing a more collaborative and harmonious global future. In other words, the course is about much more than just negotiation.



In the true spirit of a collaborative, the NCMC serves as a vehicle for experimentation and dissemination. In addition, NCMC invites researchers from diverse disciplines and institutions worldwide to join the movement in reshaping negotiation skills by sharing, improving and innovating pedagogically. To increase accessibility, the teaching materials in English will be translated into 130 languages, made possible with the AI capabilities extended by INSEAD professor Phil Parker.



“The NCW’s goal is to create positive change by supporting a vibrant community of negotiation and conflict management educators to empower individuals and institutions to tackle their individual, professional and societal challenges through win-win negotiations that build collaborative and peaceful relationships and create sustained value,” added Horacio Falcao, Professor of Management Practice of Decision Sciences and the third co-founder of the NCMC.



Visit Negotiation Course for the World for more details.



