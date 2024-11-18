Remote working bounces back, thanks to the Employment Rights Bill



Plans to grant flexible working rights from day one of employment announced in the Employment Rights Bill have already had a positive impact and led to an increase in the number of new remote job roles. That’s according to the latest data from global integrated talent solutions provider, WilsonHCG.



Following a consistent month-on-month fall in remote job postings since the beginning of the year, the organisation’s latest talent intelligence and labour market analytics revealed an uptick in October in the immediate aftermath of the Employment Rights Bill. This suggests the move to mandate greater flexibility for employees has shifted the dial back towards non-office working as businesses prepare to meet new demands for flexible set-ups.



Janine Chidlow, Managing Director EMEA at WilsonHCG commented:



“The Employment Rights Bill has brought with it the reversal of the downward trend in remote job roles that has persisted this year. The return to the office debate rages on, but the Bill has clearly had an impact as we’ve seen an increase in the proportion of new positions that include access to remote and flexible working. It remains to be seen what the longer-term impact will be but the initial response has been interesting and suggests many employers are already adapting to this new environment.”



“And with skills shortages raging on and candidates still very much in the driving seat, it may well be that this uptick in flexible working is further bolstered out of simple necessity.”









