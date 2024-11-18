I want to find my best friend & lover, but dating apps only show people who just want sex and nothing else

Swindon 08/11/2024 – A new survey from divorce-online.co.uk offers a comprehensive look into the experiences of dating after divorce, highlighting the diverse emotional journeys, dating app preferences, and common challenges faced by individuals re-entering the dating world. Based on responses from 200 recently divorced individuals, the survey provides unique insights into when people feel ready to date, how they engage with dating apps, and the obstacles they encounter along the way.



Key Findings from the Survey:



- Timeline for Starting to Date Again: Respondents displayed a broad spectrum of readiness to date post-divorce:

- 22.1% of participants began dating immediately after their divorce was finalised.

- 20.1% waited 1-3 months before re-entering the dating scene.

- 9.4% waited 6 months, and another 9.4% waited up to a year.

- 6.7% took more than a year to feel ready to date again.

- Notably, 32.2% have yet to start dating, reflecting that over a third of divorcees in this survey are not emotionally prepared to date, even after completing their divorce.



- Dating App Usage: The survey reveals that dating apps are popular, yet they present unique challenges. Most respondents (53.7%) reported using dating apps, while 46.3% have not ventured into the world of digital dating.



Top Dating Apps: Among respondents who used dating apps, the top platforms were:

1. Bumble – used by 38.5% of app users.

2. Tinder – used by 36.3%.

3. Hinge – used by 28.6%.

4. Match.com– used by 23.1%.

5. Other platforms -, including niche dating sites, collectively attracted 50.5%.



Satisfaction levels, however, were mixed. Of the 102 respondents who shared their experiences:

- 12.7% reported being “very satisfied” with their app experience.

- 16.7% felt “satisfied.”

- A large proportion (34.3%) reported feeling “neutral” about their app experiences.

- 19.6% expressed dissatisfaction, while 16.7% were “very dissatisfied,” pointing to common frustrations with dating app culture.



Common Challenges: Respondents highlighted several key challenges:



- Emotional Readiness: When asked how long it took to feel emotionally ready to date, responses varied widely:

- 24% were ready immediately after their divorce.

- 17.1% felt prepared within 1-3 months.

- 10.3% needed up to 6 months, while another 10.3% required up to a year.

- 14.4% felt they needed more than a year to heal.

- 24% are not yet emotionally ready to date, reflecting a significant portion of the divorced population that feels uncertain about returning to the dating scene.



- Challenges of Balancing Dating with Parenting and Work: Single parents and working professionals expressed difficulty finding time to date. As one participant shared, “Dating as a working single parent is very tough in terms of making time for it.” Another participant noted, “I work such long hours that my only chance to meet people is through apps, but I’m unsure if that’s where I’ll find what I actually want.”



Demographics of Survey Participants:



- Age Groups: The survey reached a diverse age range, with the majority falling into midlife age groups:

- 18-24: 13.4%

- 25-34: 18.1%

- 35-44: 29.5%

- 45-54: 28.9%

- 55-64: 9.4%

- 65+: 0.7%



- Gender: 57.7% of respondents were female, 41% male, and 0.7% identified as non-binary or third gender, providing a broad perspective on the dating experiences of both men and women.



Quotes from Respondents:



- Navigating App-Based Dating: One participant reflected on their challenges with dating apps, sharing, “I tried several apps over several months… I endured a lot of time wasters and fake profiles. It was important for me to find people locally and within the right age range.”



- Adjusting Expectations: Another participant shared, “I want to find my best friend & lover, but dating apps only show people who just want sex and nothing else. Maybe I have to give it longer and kiss more frogs, but I don’t find it fun.” This quote underscores the persistence many divorcees show in their search for meaningful connections.



Quote from Mark Keenan

“Dating again after divorce is about embracing resilience and building a new chapter, as people look to rebuild their personal lives,” said Mark Keenan, CEO of Divorce-Online.co.uk “These survey findings illustrate that while dating apps can open doors, they also present unique challenges, especially for those balancing family responsibilities and careers. We hope this data supports others on similar paths and encourages dating platforms to continue improving user experiences.”



About Divorce-Online

Divorce-Online.co.uk is committed to helping couples move forward after divorce without the unnecessary expense and stress often associated with traditional legal routes. As the UK’s original online divorce service, Divorce-Online provides affordable, straightforward solutions that empower individuals to start fresh with confidence and peace of mind. With a focus on simplicity and support, Divorce-Online is a trusted partner for those navigating one of life’s most challenging transitions.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:



Mark Keenan

CEO

07921619770

mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk

Divorce-Online.co.uk