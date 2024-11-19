The New Flex Model for Executive Masters and MBA Programs offers an exceptional experience tailored to meet the needs of aspiring professionals and leaders.



In today’s fast-paced world, balancing executive education with professional and personal demands is challenging, especially for those commuting from Porto or studying internationally. At Porto Business School, we are dedicated to supporting our students as they excel in their careers while navigating the challenges of modern life and work. Our mission is to continuously enhance our programs, prioritize flexibility in attendance, enable learning from anywhere, and maintain an exceptional educational experience.



To address diverse learning needs, Porto Business School is boosting its programs with in-person, online, hybrid, and self-paced options. Now, we’re proud to introduce our latest innovation: the Flexible Learning model (the Flex Model).



Designed for selected programs, the Flex Mode offers students the choice of fully online classes or a blended format, delivering the same high-quality program without the need to commute. This approach minimizes travel, increases scheduling flexibility, and ensures high-quality education, making it easier to balance learning with professional and personal commitments.



Executive Masters



The Flex Model, applied to selected PBS Executive Masters, combines the best of both in-person and online learning. It provides students with greater flexibility to achieve their academic goals. Participants meet on campus once or twice a month, with each course starting and ending with in-person sessions to foster meaningful connections.



Most classes are delivered as live online classes to promote real-time engagement, while a fully online option allows students to attend all classes virtually - maximizing the flexibility needed to balance studies with professional and personal commitments.



How it works:



Blended Learning: In-person and Live Online Classes: Meet on campus once or twice a month, with each course starting and ending with in-person classes. All other classes in between will be conducted live online, enabling real-time participation from anywhere.

Full Online Mode: Attend in-person classes virtually, offering even more flexibility.

Executive MBA



From now on, the Executive MBA is structured in a blended learning mode. Each month, one block of classes will be delivered 100% online, accessible to all students to better navigate work travel, family obligations, and personal time.



In addition to the monthly online block, students living outside Porto District can choose one of the other three-monthly blocks to attend online. This enables students to attend in-person only twice a month while attending two other classes online.



With our students’ career development and well-being in mind, the new Executive MBA format combines powerful learning experiences with a balance that respects their time and responsibilities.



It is not just about flexibility. It is about preparing Executive MBA students for the future of work. The Executive MBA supports students’ career journeys with a strong focus on:



- Enhanced Skill-Developing: Immersive sessions and expert faculty help students advance in leadership, strategic thinking, and industry insights.



- Upskilling, Reskilling, and Cross-Skilling: Addressing today’s dynamic professional landscape, it equips students with relevant, adaptable skills for tomorrow’s evolving work design.



- A Robust Network of Peers: Despite the added flexibility, students can build valuable connections, network across industries, and gain diverse perspectives to enrich their learning experience.



José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, highlights “At Porto Business School, we embrace the future of learning with a bold, innovative approach. Our Flex Model empowers ambitious leaders to harmonize career, studies, and personal life. By seamlessly combining in-person connections with the freedom of online learning, we’re not just transforming executive education—we’re equipping leaders to excel in a dynamic, interconnected world, ready to adapt and thrive in the challenges of tomorrow.”



Porto Business School is excited to welcome our community to this new model, where flexibility meets excellence, and career growth is a journey we support at every step.



