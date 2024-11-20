Infovista listed in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions



Paris, France – Wednesday November 20, 2024 –Infovista announced today its inclusion, for the third time in a row, in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions. In the Market Guide, Gartner emphasizes how "service and network assurance modernization is crucial for many CSP objectives, such as automated operations, improvement in customer experience, intent-driven orchestration, enhanced 5G and wireline services."



Gartner defines CSP service and network assurance (S&NA) solutions as OSS products and offerings for use in physical, virtual, containerized and hybrid network environments. They enable CSPs to ensure services and networks for customers in various market segments, such as consumer, enterprise and wholesale markets, and include:

• Service- and network-monitoring solutions

• Fault management

• Performance management

• Service quality management

• Incident management

• Workforce management



“Gartner finds that today’s currently deployed assurance architecture and solutions at CSPs are not adequate to deliver support for new services, sufficiently drive cost-efficiencies in operations and improve customer experience. That’s why a modernized, simplified and intelligent approach is needed, where assurance modernization projects are aligned with broader top-priority business-level strategies and objectives,” said Rayan Salha, Product Marketing Director for Ativa™ automated assurance, Infovista.



“Infovista’s modular, open portfolio of assurance solutions for mobile, fixed and converged operators embeds built-in correlation, AI/ML, automation and AIOps engines across its Ativa automated assurance solutions. The suite of solutions delivers best-of-breed troubleshooting by breaking down silos and providing comprehensive insights to correlate the impact on CX and service performance and unlock new use cases that support CPS’ business objectives.”



Subscribers can read the Gartner “Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions”, by analysts Susan Welsh de Grimaldo and Amresh Nandan, 12 November 2024, in full, here

here.



