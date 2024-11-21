Europe dominates top ten leader board in global 2024 Network Readiness Index, with Finland placing first across the continent



Finland (3rd) leads the European nations in its access to, and use of, information and communications technology (ICT), the 2024 Network Readiness Index (NRI) published by Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford has shown.



With its focus on emerging technologies, the country stands just behind the United States (1st) and Singapore (2nd). European nations dominated the top rankings, claiming seven of the top ten spots and 17 of the top 25, primarily from Western and Scandinavian regions.



The NRI is one of the leading global indices on the application and impact of ICT in economies across the world. In this latest version, ‘Building a Digital Tomorrow: Public-Private Investments and Global Collaboration for Digital Readiness’, the NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies on their performances across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, with each pillar comprised of three sub-pillars, and a further 54 variables.



The top performers in the NRI consistently display three significant trends: they are primarily high-income nations; they exhibit strong network readiness across all dimensions and are in the Western or Scandinavian parts of Europe.

Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-founder and President of Portulans Institute, Co-editor of the NRI, and Dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford said:

‘As digital transformation accelerates, the NRI 2024 highlights the essential role of public-private partnerships in building the foundations for digital readiness. By working together, governments, businesses, and civil society can create robust frameworks of governance, stability, and trust that enable technology to reach its full potential in enhancing social and economic well-being. The findings emphasize the interdependence of policy, innovation, and societal impact, helping to chart a path towards a resilient digital ecosystem.’



Finland’s prominence is supported by good performance in Technology (11th). The country’s focus on Future Technologies (9th) is evident from its performance in the Adoption of Emerging Technologies (7th) and Investments in Emerging Technologies (5th). Finland has a strong output in People (9th), with commendable results in Governments (7th) and Businesses (11th), and particularly in Firms with websites (1st) and Government Online Services (2nd). Governance (4th) is a strength for Finland, driven by E-commerce legislation (1st), Regulation of Emerging Technologies (2nd), and ICT Regulatory Environment (3rd). High Online Access to Financial Accounts (3rd) points towards prevalent digital literacy and financial inclusion across its population, fostering greater economic resilience and connectivity.



The Finnish economy is also the global leader in Impact (1st), reflecting a well-rounded and progressive society. Finland excels in both ICT patent applications (1st) and ICT Services Exports (6th), suggesting a dynamic and competitive digital economy with a global reach. The country also displays high levels of happiness (1st) and freedom to make life choices (4th), underscoring a high quality of life and strong social values.

The Netherlands ranks as the 6th most digital-ready economy, with Sweden in 4th place. Switzerland follows in 7th, the United Kingdom in 8th, and Germany holds steady at 9th, while Denmark rounds out the top 10 of European economies. Türkiye reaches the 47th position and Ukraine continues to perform above average across all four pillars. Rounding up the group of Eastern European economies are Serbia, that shows strengths in Governance (48th) and Impact (37th), and Moldova (59th) that does the same in Governance.



Reflecting on this year’s NRI, Bruno Lanvin, co-editor of NRI, said:

’Data is not the new oil. It is the new air. In all parts of the world, both the private and public sector strive to be ready for a global digital economy that is neither fully charted nor consistently governed yet. In such a fluid context, tools like the Network Readiness Index, which provide definitive metrics, will be a necessary condition to make the right decisions.’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a Knowledge Partner for the NRI and has provided research showing how the successful adoption of cloud technology is a key marker for digital readiness and has a positive impact on innovation and the economy at large.’



Jeffrey B. Kratz, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Industry Sales, AWS said:

‘At AWS, we've witnessed first-hand the transformative power of partnerships between the public and private sector, and building a digital tomorrow requires not just technological advancements, but also a shared vision and commitment to global collaboration” said Jeff Kratz, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Industry Sales at AWS. “By continuing to invest in these partnerships and fostering a global ecosystem of innovation, we can ensure that the benefits of digital transformation are realised by all, creating a more connected, efficient, and equitable world.’



The Network Readiness Index

Origins of the NRI: Initially launched in 2002 by the World Economic Forum, the NRI has been redesigned in 2019 by its founders and co-editors, Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, to reflect how technology and people need to be integrated within an effective governance structure in order to have the right impact on our economy, society and the environment. This 2024 edition marks the sixth edition of the redesigned model of the NRI.



The NRI model recognises the pervasiveness of digital technologies in today’s networked world and therefore rests on four fundamental dimensions: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact. This holistic approach means that the NRI covers issues ranging from future technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT) to the role of digital transformation in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



About the NRI: The 2024 NRI is the sixth edition of a renewed NRI model, and it ranks a total of 133 economies based on their performance across 54 variables.



The 2023 edition of the NRI is published in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI)



