Singapore maintains second place in this year’s global Network Readiness Index



Singapore leads the Asia and Pacific nations in its access to, and use of, information and communications technology (ICT), the 2024 Network Readiness Index (NRI) published by Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, has shown.



Maintaining its position as a global digital powerhouse, Singapore placed second globally for the third consecutive year, with remarkable strengths in governance and digitally connected businesses. In the Asia & Pacific region, 13 economies have exceeded expectations, with eight demonstrating particular strength in Technology. Korea has entered the top five in fifth, and China closes into the top ten at 117th. Japan falls just outside the top performing nations at 12th.



The NRI is one of the leading global indices on the application and impact of ICT in economies across the world. In this latest version, ‘Building a Digital Tomorrow: Public-Private Investments and Global Collaboration for Digital Readiness’, the NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies on their performances across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, with each pillar comprised of three sub-pillars, and a further 54 variables.



Singapore excels in Access (3rd) and the uptake of Future Technologies (2nd), leading to a strong performance in Technology (6th). Singapore has improved its performance in People (3rd), driven by the Number of Venture Capital Deals Invested in AI (1st), Government Online Services (5th), and Government Promotion of Emerging Technologies (3rd). A strong focus on Governance (8th) is evident through its top scores in Cybersecurity (5th), the Regulation of Emerging Technologies (3rd), and E-Participation (3rd). Areas for potential growth include AI scientific publications (70th), ICT Service Exports (35th), and Women’s Economic Opportunity (74th).



Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-founder and President of Portulans Institute, Co-editor of the NRI, and Dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford said:

‘As digital transformation accelerates, the NRI 2024 highlights the essential role of public-private partnerships in building the foundations for digital readiness. By working together, governments, businesses, and civil society can create robust frameworks of governance, stability, and trust that enable technology to reach its full potential in enhancing social and economic well-being. The findings emphasize the interdependence of policy, innovation, and societal impact, helping to chart a path towards a resilient digital ecosystem.’



The Asia-Pacific region presents a study in contrasts. China leads globally in AI Scientific Publications and Domestic Market Scale, though it is facing challenges in Regulatory Frameworks and Privacy Protection. Meanwhile Sri Lanka is 95th and Tajikistan’s low data coverage impede it from being featured in this year’s NRI.



Southeast Asian nations show varying levels of digital maturity. Malaysia (36th) emerges as a regional leader among upper-middle-income economies, with strong performance in Emerging Technology Adoption and Digitally Skilled Population. Thailand (40th) and Vietnam (45th) follow closely, with each nation showing its own unique strengths – Thailand in Digital Inclusion and Vietnam in Impact of Digital Technologies on Economy and Quality of Life.



India's position (49th) reflects its dual nature as a technology powerhouse and developing economy. While leading globally in AI Publications and showing strong performance in AI talent concentration (1st), Public Cloud Computing (4th), India faces significant challenges in Inclusion (105th), and Regulation (79th).



The Republic of Korea is the tenth in Technology, placing top in Internet access in schools, Robot Density, and Adoption of Emerging Technologies. The nation displays opportunities in Mobile Tariffs (74th) and Computer Software Spending (64th). In People (1st), Korea showcases strengths across Individuals (1st), Businesses (2nd), and Governments (1st).



Japan’s main strength relates to People, with the greatest scope for improvement, meanwhile, concerns Governance. Japan’s strengths relate mainly to Individuals, Access and Inclusion.



Opportunities, conversely, arise for Japan in Content, Trust and Quality of Life sub-pillars.

This global digital landscape underscores the growing importance of comprehensive digital transformation strategies that address not just technological infrastructure, but also regulatory frameworks, skills development, and digital inclusion. The success stories of nations like China and Malaysia helping bridge the divide between levels of development, providing valuable lessons in strategic digital performance while highlighting the continued challenges in achieving global digital equity.



Reflecting on this year’s NRI, Bruno Lanvin, co-editor of NRI, said:

‘Data is not the new oil. It is the new air. In all parts of the world, both the private and public sector strive to be ready for a global digital economy that is neither fully charted nor consistently governed yet. In such a fluid context, tools like the Network Readiness Index, which provide definitive metrics, will be a necessary condition to make the right decisions.’

The top performers in the NRI consistently display three significant trends: they are primarily high-income nations, they exhibit strong network readiness across all dimensions and are in the Western or Scandinavian parts of Europe, albeit the United States of America leads this year global table, for the third consecutive year.



ENDS









Notes to editors:

The Network Readiness Index

Origins of the NRI: Initially launched in 2002 by the World Economic Forum, the NRI has been redesigned in 2019 by its founders and co-editors, Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, to reflect how technology and people need to be integrated within an effective governance structure in order to have the right impact on our economy, society and the environment. This 2024 edition marks the sixth edition of the redesigned model of the NRI.



The NRI model recognises the pervasiveness of digital technologies in today’s networked world and therefore rests on four fundamental dimensions: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact. This holistic approach means that the NRI covers issues ranging from future technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT) to the role of digital transformation in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



About the NRI: The 2024 NRI is the sixth edition of a renewed NRI model, and it ranks a total of 133 economies based on their performance across 54 variables.



The 2023 edition of the NRI is published in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI)



About Portulans Institute (PI): Founded in 2019 by Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, Portulans Institute is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC. PI’s areas of expertise include technology competitiveness, innovation readiness, and global talent.

Learn more at https://portulansinstitute.org/.



About Saïd Business School: Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is a vibrant and innovative business school, embedded within a 900-year-old world leading university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact and reach. We educate leaders, change makers and innovators across every industry and sector. Our groundbreaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world. We create ïmpact from within. www.sbs.ox.ac.uk



Contacts for Press: Portulans Institute: info@portulansinstitute.org

For further information, including interview requests, please contact rosy.cobb@sbs.ox.ac.uk, media manager at Saïd Business School.