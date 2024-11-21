Russian Federation ranks 41st in the 2024 Network Readiness Index



Ranking 41st, the Russian Federation leads the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in access to and utilisation of information and communications technology (ICT), as measured by the 2024 Network Readiness Index (NRI), published by the Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.



The NRI is one of the leading global indices on the application and impact of ICT in economies across the world. In this latest version, ‘Building a Digital Tomorrow: Public-Private Investments and Global Collaboration for Digital Readiness’, the NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies on their performances across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, with each pillar comprised of three sub-pillars, and a further 54 variables.



Russian Federation’s strongest performances in the NRI pertain to People (22nd), Access (30th), and Trust (33rd). However, there remains significant room for improvement in areas like Impact (69th) and in SDG Contribution (88th), Future Technologies (104th), and Regulation (112th)

Five more countries from the CIS states placed in the NRI: Kazakhstan (61st), Armenia (66th), Azerbaijan (75th), Uzbekistan (81st), and Kyrgyzstan (86th).



Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-founder and President of Portulans Institute, Co-editor of the NRI, and Dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford said:

‘As digital transformation accelerates, the NRI 2024 highlights the essential role of public-private partnerships in building the foundations for digital readiness. By working together, governments, businesses, and civil society can create robust frameworks of governance, stability, and trust that enable technology to reach its full potential in enhancing social and economic well-being. The findings emphasize the interdependence of policy, innovation, and societal impact, helping to chart a path towards a resilient digital ecosystem.’



The CIS region includes three economies exceeding expectations, with Kyrgyzstan demonstrating high performance in three pillars – People (80th), Governance (89th), and Impact (55th). Armenia stands out in Technology (51st) and Impact (42nd), while Uzbekistan shows outperformance in Technology (72nd).



Kyrgyzstan’s primary strength lies in Impact, while its greatest potential for improvement is in Technology (97th). Kyrgyzstan displays strengths in Quality of Life (29th), Businesses (57th), and Individuals (58th). Yet, it shows that there is room for improved performance in Economy (107th), Regulation (111th), and Future Technologies (115th).



For Armenia, the strongest dimension is Impact (42nd), while People (81st) is the one with the most potential for improvement. Armenia shows strengths in SDG Contribution (42nd), Future Technologies (45th), and Access (55th). Nonetheless, opportunities are noted in Inclusion (81st), Trust (88th), and Governments (89th).





Reflecting on this year’s NRI, Bruno Lanvin, co-editor of NRI, said:



‘Data is not the new oil. It is the new air. In all parts of the world, both the private and public sector strive to be ready for a global digital economy that is neither fully charted nor consistently governed yet. In such a fluid context, tools like the Network Readiness Index, which provide definitive metrics, will be a necessary condition to make the right decisions.’

The top performers in the NRI consistently display three significant trends: they are primarily high-income nations, they exhibit strong network readiness across all dimensions and are in the Western or Scandinavian parts of Europe, albeit the United States of America leads this year global table, for the third consecutive year.

Notes to editors:

The Network Readiness Index

Origins of the NRI: Initially launched in 2002 by the World Economic Forum, the NRI has been redesigned in 2019 by its founders and co-editors, Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, to reflect how technology and people need to be integrated within an effective governance structure in order to have the right impact on our economy, society and the environment. This 2024 edition marks the sixth edition of the redesigned model of the NRI.



The NRI model recognises the pervasiveness of digital technologies in today’s networked world and therefore rests on four fundamental dimensions: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact. This holistic approach means that the NRI covers issues ranging from future technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT) to the role of digital transformation in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



About the NRI: The 2024 NRI is the sixth edition of a renewed NRI model, and it ranks a total of 133 economies based on their performance across 54 variables.



The 2023 edition of the NRI is published in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI)



About Portulans Institute (PI): Founded in 2019 by Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, Portulans Institute is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC. PI’s areas of expertise include technology competitiveness, innovation readiness, and global talent.

Learn more at https://portulansinstitute.org/.



About Saïd Business School: Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is a vibrant and innovative business school, embedded within a 900-year-old world leading university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact and reach. We educate leaders, change makers and innovators across every industry and sector. Our groundbreaking research and exceptional teaching transforms individuals, who transform businesses, which transforms the world. We create ïmpact from within. www.sbs.ox.ac.uk



