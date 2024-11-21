UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman feature in Network Readiness Index top 50



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the Arab state nations in its access to, and use of, information and communications technology (ICT), the 2024 Network Readiness Index (NRI) published by Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, has shown. The UAE ranked 28th globally, thanks to impressive digital development.



The NRI is one of the leading global indices on the application and impact of ICT in economies across the world. In this latest version, ‘Building a Digital Tomorrow: Public-Private Investments and Global Collaboration for Digital Readiness’, the NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies on their performances across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, with each pillar comprised of three sub-pillars, and a further 54 variables.



The UAE exhibits exceptional strengths in Access (4th) to digital infrastructure and Future Technologies (8th) and in particular in handset prices (1st), Population covered by at least 3G network (1st), Internet access in schools (1st), and the Adoption of emerging technologies (3rd). The country excels in Government promotion of emerging technologies (2nd) and shows remarkable performance in developing ICT skills in the education system (7th). The UAE's digital infrastructure benefits from affordable Mobile tariffs (10th) and strong international internet bandwidth (15th), plus and Handset prices.



However, there is room for improvement in Content (63rd), especially when it comes to AI scientific publications (73rd).



Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-founder and President of Portulans Institute, Co-editor of the NRI, and Dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford said:

‘As digital transformation accelerates, the NRI 2024 highlights the essential role of public-private partnerships in building the foundations for digital readiness. By working together, governments, businesses, and civil society can create robust frameworks of governance, stability, and trust that enable technology to reach its full potential in enhancing social and economic well-being. The findings emphasize the interdependence of policy, innovation, and societal impact, helping to chart a path towards a resilient digital ecosystem.’



The Arab States include four economies with outstanding digital performance as compared to income level, with Morocco and Jordan exceeding expectations in Technology and People.

Saudi Arabia is 35th, Qatar 38th, and Oman 50th with Bahrain finishing just outside the top 50, in 51st position. Overall, 13 Arab State nations feature in this year’s NRI, with Yemen, ranking in 133rd, as a new entry.



Saudi Arabia exhibits robust digital development with notable strengths in Access (22nd) and Future technologies (14th). The nation excels in digitally connected Governments (26th) and demonstrates an impressive level of Adoption of emerging technologies (8th). Significant Annual investments in telecommunications services (17th) and a balanced Regulation of emerging technologies (18th) underpin the country's digital transformation efforts. Saudi Arabia also ranks top in Internet access in schools and highly in Prevalence of gig economy (5th) and international internet bandwidth (9th).



Despite these advances, challenges persist in Regulation (91st) and Inclusion (30th) metrics, particularly concerning E-commerce legislation (119th) and the Socioeconomic gap in use of digital payments (60th). When it comes to Impact (45th), Economy (29th) reflect the success of its digital initiatives like the Prevalence of gig economy (5th). However, this dimension also displays room for improvement for Saudi Arabia in areas such as ICT services exports (98th).



Saudi Arabia's solid financial foundation allows for continued investment in digital infrastructure and services, as evidenced by its ranking in Cybersecurity (2nd) and in public cloud computing market scale (31st), positioning it favourably for future digital expansion.



Qatar exhibits strong digital advancement with significant strengths in Access (34th) and Future technologies (13th). The country ranks particularly high in ICT skills in the education system (8th). Qatar demonstrates noteworthy results in Investment in emerging technologies (17th) and in the Adoption of emerging technologies (19th), supported also by strong Government promotion of investment in emerging technologies (8th). Despite these strengths, opportunities remain in digital Inclusion (63rd), specifically in areas such as E-Participation (89th).



Other nations featured in the NRI from the Arab States are Kuwait (67th), Jordan (74th), Morocco (76th), Egypt (85th), Tunisia (96th), Algeria (100th) and Mauritania (124th). This year Yemen (133rd) also enters the NRI representing this region.



Reflecting on this year’s NRI, Bruno Lanvin, co-editor of NRI, said:

’Data is not the new oil. It is the new air. In all parts of the world, both the private and public sector strive to be ready for a global digital economy that is neither fully charted nor consistently governed yet. In such a fluid context, tools like the Network Readiness Index, which provide definitive metrics, will be a necessary condition to make the right decisions.’

The top performers in the NRI consistently display three significant trends: they are primarily high-income nations, they exhibit strong network readiness across all dimensions and are in the Western or Scandinavian parts of Europe, albeit the United States of America leads this year global table, for the third consecutive year.



The Network Readiness Index

Origins of the NRI: Initially launched in 2002 by the World Economic Forum, the NRI has been redesigned in 2019 by its founders and co-editors, Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, to reflect how technology and people need to be integrated within an effective governance structure in order to have the right impact on our economy, society and the environment. This 2024 edition marks the sixth edition of the redesigned model of the NRI.



The NRI model recognises the pervasiveness of digital technologies in today’s networked world and therefore rests on four fundamental dimensions: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact. This holistic approach means that the NRI covers issues ranging from future technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT) to the role of digital transformation in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



About the NRI: The 2024 NRI is the sixth edition of a renewed NRI model, and it ranks a total of 133 economies based on their performance across 54 variables.



