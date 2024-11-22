LLMs are transforming business landscapes and redefining entrepreneurial possibilities.

ESMT Berlin pioneers new course on LLMs in entrepreneurship



Students at ESMT Berlin completed an innovative course on 'Entrepreneurship with Large Language Models (LLMs)' for their master in innovation and entrepreneurship degree programme. The first of its kind in Germany and among just a few in Europe, this innovative elective equips students with the unique skills needed to integrate and leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into entrepreneurial ventures and investment decision-making.



Matthias Qian, assistant professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at ESMT, who designed and led the class, said, "LLMs are transforming business landscapes and redefining entrepreneurial possibilities. This course goes beyond technical understanding and really shows students how to apply LLMs strategically in the fast-evolving world of AI-driven business."



In 15 separate sessions, 'Entrepreneurship with LLMs' provided students with an intensive exploration into the mechanics and applications of LLMs, particularly in the context of startup ideation, venture capital analysis, and ethical AI deployment. Through hands-on participation in real-world scenarios, including a venture capital simulation, presentations to a senior jury, and sessions led by industry experts, students gained a deep understanding of how LLMs can enhance market research, refine business pitches, and optimise investor decision-making.



Michael Stephan, founder of the FinTech company Raisin, held a session that guided students in designing practical LLM applications to enrich their learning with industry-relevant insights. Michael Stephan said, "At Raisin, we understand the incredible value that LLMs bring to the FinTech landscape. By partnering with ESMT Berlin, we aim to inspire future innovators to explore these transformative technologies in ways that benefit not only startups, but also the wider financial ecosystem."



The course included a special session on the ethical implications of LLMs, featuring a case study on prominent AI researcher Timnit Gebru. In conclusion, Max Sommerfeld, Head of Applied AI Engineering at Deutsche Bank Technology, Data & Innovation, shared his insights on implementing LLM technology at an organisational scale. "The introduction of LLMs within large organisations is a significant shift," Sommerfeld commented. "My goal was to provide students firsthand insight into the complexities and rewards of bringing AI-driven efficiencies to high-stakes environments."



