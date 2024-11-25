New research, launched on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, from MoneyShe, finds that a third of women feel trapped in a relationship or situation due to a lack of financial independence. The research also highlights that more than 75% of women are not confident that they will be able to afford a comfortable life in retirement.



Timed with this year’s theme for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, “Invest to Prevent Violence,” the findings underscore how critical financial independence is for women’s safety, security, and freedom. Research also shows that 43% of women are not confident about making investment decisions, and that almost a quarter of women said that they lacked knowledge about investment options.



“Financial domestic abuse is chronically unreported; it is a form of coercive control that is widespread in our society. This happened to me, and it didn’t happen overnight. It was a series of behaviours which led me to rely on him to look after our finances, ‘save’ for our and our children’s future and manage the household income. It left me vulnerable. When I left, I left with nothing to get out. I am determined to change this through MoneyShe. To provide women tools, education, confidence and investment solutions to empower them for a lifetime of success, resilience and most importantly choice.” Shares Gina Miller, Founder of MoneyShe.



To bridge gender investment gap, MoneyShe, is an online wealth manager designed by a woman for women and is focused on removing jargon to make investing easy, accessible and sustainable. Timothy Campbell MBE, an entrepreneur and the first winner of The Apprentice, has partnered with Gina Miller at MoneyShe to help champion this mission. Both Gina and Tim invest alongside clients on exactly the same terms, asset allocation and costs.



“As a successful entrepreneur, I know how easy it is to put everything into your business and neglect your own personal finances. I made the effort to start investing early but it hasn’t been an easy journey. The industry gatekeepers use language that is intimidating which I know from speaking to my wife, daughter and female friends, which contributes to the gender investment gap.” shares Timothy Campbell who not only a MoneyShe investor but shares Gina’s passion for financially empowering women. “It shouldn’t be like this. I want all women to access the benefits of investing and feel secure that they have the choices financial freedom affords investors – be it to leave an abusive situation, start a business, support their favourite charity, and live with dignity in older age, which is why I’m delighted to join MoneyShe’s mission.”



The duo doesn’t want to just raise awareness of the gender gap in investing, but to also provide modern, low cost, easy-to-access, risk-appropriate investment solutions. The research found that while 85% of women said it is important to start saving for life goals and retirement, over 40% of women lack knowledge about investment opportunities, as well as the confidence to invest.



With a minimum investment requirement of £10,000 and £200 a month thereafter, the MoneyShe platform is making investing accessible for many more people than traditional investment and wealth management providers.



To find out more, please visit www.moneyshe.com



-Ends-





For media information (not for publication), please contact:







Aceil Haddad Tel: 07856 290630 or email: aceil@matt-pr.com



Shirin Iqbal Tel: 07790 030229 or email shirin@matt-pr.com