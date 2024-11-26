- 73% of London businesses are more likely to give promotions to employees that are present in the office

- A quarter (25%) of workers prefer remote work over a promotion, while 20% would look for a new job if such sentiment prevents them from career growth





Employees in London that are looking for a promotion can kiss goodbye to remote working, with the majority of businesses revealing that in-office attendance will impact career progression for their workforces. That’s according to Robert Half’s 2025 Salary Guide.







According to the data – which surveyed 1,000 employees and 500 hiring managers across the UK – 73% of firms in the Capital believe that physical presence in the office significantly impacts an employee’s likelihood for promotion.







However, a quarter of workers in London revealed that they would take no action if their company made it clear that promotions require in-office attendance, preferring instead to continue to work remotely. Just 20% would look for a new job as a result.







Chris Lawton, Vice President of Permanent Placements UK & Ireland at Robert Half commented:







“There’s definitely a growing trend of businesses looking at ways to get people back into the office and whether intentional or not, promotions are clearly being influenced by where individuals work from. No-one has seemingly found the magic formula with remote, hybrid and office attendance, which is why we are continuing to see mixed reviews as brands continue to mandate office returns. However, our data suggests that some workers are simply unfazed by this, preferring instead to forgo a promotion in order to retain remote working options.







“For businesses in the Capital, growing skills shortages mean that the power remains firmly in the hands of candidates and employees. They are increasingly aware that they have more sway and influence than ever before. And many are using this knowledge to reassess what matters to them most and what they want from work as a result. If a quarter of Londoners aren’t worried about a promotion – and the pay rise that undoubtedly comes with it – it suggests that those companies that are using this as an incentive for recruitment and people management will need to rethink their approach.”











Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705







About the research



The Robert Half 2025 UK Salary Guide provides information on starting salaries, hiring trends, popular jobs, and other market insights. Non-salary data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. During June and July 2024 Robert Half commissioned research amongst 1,500 respondents using an online data collection methodology. The respondents represent 500 hiring managers and 1,000 workers in finance and accounting, IT and technology, administrative and office support, marketing and creative, and the financial services industry. Respondents are drawn from a sample of SMEs to large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.







About Robert Half







Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at www.roberthalf.com/gb/en.