Roblox, one of the fastest growing platforms for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, now reaches 88 million Daily Active Users worldwide. essence, one of the world's leading cosmetics brands, has been one of the pioneers active on Roblox since last year. Now the company is taking gaming to the next level with Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians Of The Lash Princess, a new dimension to its Roblox universe – more advanced, more innovative and more socially relevant than ever before.



A winter adventure with diversity and confidence.

The new immersive experience gives players access to the Kingdom of Essentia - a world that inspired by the seasons, reflected through islands. This visual and thematic diversity not only offers exciting mini-games, but also carries a deeper message: fighting against the Evil Gray which symbolizes challenges such as negativity, intolerance and bullying by collaborating together and spreading positivity.



The first island, Frosty Falls, brings the magic of winter directly into the virtual world. Players can collect essence coins in mini-games such as Color Splash and Frosty Hover Rush to make Essentia colorful. The combination of popular tycoon game mechanics, which have been a popular part of gaming culture since the 90s, with seasons should ensure long-term gaming fun.



Back again: Lash Princess from the first Roblox world!

The Lash Princess, based on the essence bestseller mascara, was already at the center of the first essence adventure in Roblox. The success story continues with Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians Of The Lash Princess. The princess now accompanies players on an even bigger and more diverse journey through Essentia.



The community takes center stage.

The Roblox experience is characterized that essence puts the players at the center stage who earn everything in the game and can use the essential currency for upgrades or cosmetic customizations. This approach underscires the brand's values - openness, tolerance and equality - and strengthens the bond with the community.

“In a media world where seconds in feeds count, Roblox allows us to create brand experiences that captivate communities for minutes, hours and months. Kingdom of Essentia shows how brands can bring their corporate values, products and social messages to life in a virtual world,” says Sebastian Romanus, Director Social & Digital Brand Experience at cosnova.



Innovation and growth: the cosnova Group continues to make its mark!

With Kingdom of Essentia, cosnova - the company behind the brands essence & Catrice - once again demonstrates its innovative power and community-centric approach. As one of the largest global cosmetics players worldwide, cosnova shows how modern platforms such as TikTok, Twitch and Roblox, as well as branded entertainment formats with influencers and Hollywood celebrities can be strategically used to reach new audiences.



“With Guardians Of The Lash Princess, we want to meet young people where they are. What excites us the most is that we can infuse brand communication at Roblox with playful elements and exciting stories that make our community part of our brand world,” says Bülent Özdemir, Global Brand Director essence.



The Kingdom of Essentia was developed by Jung von Matt NERD and their tech subsidiary ALFR3D, designed with the needs and preferences of the Roblox community in mind.



About the cosnova Group

cosnova Beauty, headquartered in Germany, distributes the cosmetics brands essence and Catrice in around 90 countries. Net sales of almost 1 billion euros are expected in 2024. The family-owned company continues and focuses on synergies in the beauty sector as well as independent investments.

Since it was founded more than 20 years ago, cosnova has grown considerably: around 900 employees at various locations around the world are committed to the company's success story.