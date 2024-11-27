England cricket ace Maia Bouchier is calling for a new, scaled back kit –as the current non-environmentally friendly version has had a good innings.



Praising the England Cricket Board for a continued commitment to sustainability, she said adapting more innovative match wear was the next logical step.



She said: “I'd like to see the amount of sports kit we are given reduced.



“The material of our kit is not environmentally friendly but it has to be light for us to train in.



“Most teams use 100% polyester fabric, with what’s called jacquard-wicking fabric which is lightweight and breathable so is commonly used for sportswear.



“We need to find alternative materials but those that allow us to perform at our best. This could mean hemp or emerging new materials such as Tencel from eco-friendly producers.



“We also have to be mindful of cost but there are encouraging new uses of fabric that could really benefit us.



“Unfortunately I don't see the material changing for a while. In the meantime, I’d love to see conversations around keeping the same kit throughout the year but changing the material used in branding on shirts for example as this could save a lot of money and reduce our environmental impact, with the help of the Professional Cricketer's Association (PCA.)



“The *ECB's target under the UN Sport for Climate Action framework is to reduce our emissions by half by 2030 and their Environmental Sustainability Plan for Cricket maps out the next steps that we need to take in collaboration with the cricket network, our suppliers and partners to make our game more sustainable.”



Weeks on from England women’s encouraging performance in the T20 World Cup, and now in South Africa-Maia, 25, is taking on a role as the a brand ambassador for ethical fashion pioneers Project Harmless.https://projectharmless.com/



In a bid to further promote their authentic green fashion message to protect the environment, Project Harmless has engaged Maia to help highlight its journey, challenges and successes.



Project Harmless co-founder George Greer said: “Tencel is a material we are already using as it’s made from wood pulp in a closed-loop production process. It is also soft and helps to keep skin dry and cool.



“Hemp is strong and naturally breathable, but most importantly requires little water to grow compared to cotton and absorbs CO₂, in fact for every tonne of hemp produced, 1.6 tonnes of carbon is removed from the environment.”



Maia said it wasn’t always easy to continue her environmentally-friendly way of life on tour but is impressed by the ECB’s longstanding proven commitment to bring change.



She said: “There has been a lot more action taken in the last couple years with sustainability in cricket -- no single use plastics at grounds, people encouraged to travel by public transport and getting rewarded for it, and offering a lot more sustainable food options.





“At my home ground, the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, a team has started to install over 1,000 solar panels which is the first major step of the venue’s journey to become the world’s greenest cricket ground, as part of an industry-leading partnership with energy supplier Utilita Energy.





“It’s great to see that there are a lot of grassroots cricket clubs taking action by recycling, restoring habitat for wildlife, installing solar panels to generate electricity on site and improving their irrigation efficiency to cut water waste.

“ECB has become the first cricket national governing body to sign up to the commitments of the UN Sport for Climate Action framework, which provides science-based targets for all of society.





“My hope is that these brilliant steps forward can continue and that players can get more involved in what's happening



“Players on both the UK’s domestic circuit and internationally, have now started a sustainability group and are gathering ideas for what can be changed or improved.



Project Harmless co-founder George Greer said: “It’s precisely because of Maia’s passion for conserving our world’s resources that we have welcomed her to the Project Harmless family. We can’t wait to see what she achieves next and look forward to the added spotlight she can bring for our mission to embrace the circular economy.”



Maia added: “I wanted to be a part of Project Harmless because it’s really attempting to drive change and raise awareness of green washing, something that has gone unnoticed in the fashion industry.



“They have worked hard to have an authentic approach and I really stand by their mission of aiming to offer sustainable solutions not only to consumers but also to the organisations, which is ultimately where the change will happen.



“I am still learning every day about the environment and what can be done in my daily life that can reduce my carbon footprint, something that has a big impact on the environment.



“Learning about the small things that can make a difference is becoming a part of my life and I hope to help others to do the same.”



