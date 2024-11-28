Nottingham Business School’s MBA programme ranks among the Corporate Knights’ 2024 Better World MBA Top 40, reflecting the School’s commitment to delivering sustainable and responsible management education.



With 25 percent of its MBA core curriculum dedicated to sustainable development concepts, NBS is among just 12 UK business schools to make the top 40, out of the 174 schools from around the world assessed by Corporate Knights.



Released annually since 2010, the ranking changed its methodology last year to focus more on what is being taught in MBA classrooms, looking for content on ESG topics such as carbon pricing, Indigenous consultation, child labour, corruption reduction, and employment equity. It also considers the percentage of recent graduates who have joined sustainability non-profits.



NBS’ inclusion reflects the core principles of its MBA programme to foster responsible and sustainable management, focusing on experiential learning and opportunities for students to tailor their studies around their desired career paths.



Beyond its MBA, the School integrates sustainability topics across its undergraduate programmes – for instance, with a bespoke low-carbon and sustainability consultancy project open to final-year undergrads.



At the postgraduate level, NBS launched a series of online stackable micro-credentials in 2023 on the platform Future Learn, including a 10-week course on Climate Solutions.



NBS also became a signatory to PRME, the UN-supported sustainability initiative for business schools, in 2015. The School was awarded the role of PRME Champion for three consecutive terms from 2018-2023 due to its leading work in responsible business and management education.



Dr Alex Hiller, head of Postgraduate and Executive Education at Nottingham Business School, said: “At Nottingham Business School, we empower our students to become globally responsible leaders by championing sustainability and ethics in everything we do. Our commitment spans environmental, social, financial, and economic dimensions, ensuring a holistic approach to responsible leadership.



“Through our courses, we challenge students to tackle global sustainability issues and integrate the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, equipping them to create meaningful, lasting change in the world.



“Our vision extends across continents, fostering collaboration with exceptional institutions and businesses that share our passion for driving positive change. By building strong global partnerships, we amplify our collective impact, advancing economic, environmental, and social progress far beyond what we could achieve on our own.”



About Nottingham Business School at Nottingham Trent University

Nottingham Business School (NBS) at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) is a leader in experiential learning and personalisation of business, management and economics education and research, combining academic excellence with positive impact on people, business and society. NBS has an unrivalled level of engagement with business, public and voluntary organisations. With more than 8,500 students, NBS is also one of UK’s largest business schools.



NBS is triple crown accredited by EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA as well as EFMD BA for International Business, which are globally recognised hallmarks of excellence and quality for business education. NBS is also accredited by Small Business Charter, providing support and development for SMEs. The school is also a PRME Champion and held up as an exemplar and beacon by the United Nations Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME).



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with Dr Alex Hiller, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.