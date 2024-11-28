Winning this award affirms our leadership in enabling clients to reimagine what’s possible

ARO, a leading provider of Cloud, Cyber, Collaboration, Data Centre Services and Sustainability solutions, is delighted to announce its double triumph at the 2024 CRN Channel Awards, winning Cloud Services Partner of the Year and Reseller of the Year.



These accolades underscore ARO’s dedication to driving innovation, delivering excellence, and leading the way in sustainability and cutting-edge technology solutions.



Richard Burke, CEO comments, "At ARO, we’ve always believed in delivering more than technology. These awards affirm our focus on empowering businesses with solutions that are as innovative as they are impactful. Winning both categories is a testament to the incredible efforts of our team, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships."



This recognition comes as global cloud adoption reaches unprecedented levels. A recent Gartner report predicts that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services will climb from $595.7 billion in 2024 to $723.4 billion in 2025, fuelled by double-digit growth in sectors such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.



As organisations increasingly rely on hybrid and multi-cloud models, ARO’s innovative solutions are well-positioned to help businesses navigate the current technology landscape.

"Cloud technology is about more than just infrastructure—it’s about transformation. Winning this award affirms our leadership in enabling clients to reimagine what’s possible," added Burke.



Winning Reseller of the Year further highlights ARO’s journey of growth and innovation, serving over 8,000 Public Sector, Enterprise, and Mid-Market customers. Key achievements this year include the launch of proprietary solutions like Secure+, a SOC platform for Microsoft 365, and POD for Net Zero and a carbon reporting tool. "This recognition inspires us to aim even higher," Burke concluded.



As the demand for cloud and hybrid solutions continues to grow, ARO remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies and exceptional service to help businesses thrive in an ever-evolving environment.



For more information, please contact:

Catherine Reveley, Head of Marketing

Tel: 0330 440 4444

Email: catherine.reveley@aro.tech

Web: www.aro.tech



About ARO



With a legacy spanning over two decades, ARO is an Enterprise Performance Partner renowned for delivering world-class cloud technologies wrapped in unparalleled service.



As an accredited Microsoft Solutions Partner and Platinum Partner with industry leaders like Dell, Gamma, SonicWall, NFON, Vodafone, 02, BT, Aruba and Extreme, ARO embodies excellence in technology integration. Their comprehensive suite of services encompasses Cloud Solutions, Collaboration, Specialist Data Centre Services, and Sustainability, guiding clients towards operational excellence.



With a network of 10 offices across the UK, ARO's localised approach ensures swift, responsive service tailored to individual customer needs. Their award-winning solutions in Sustainability demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility, solidifying ARO's position as a leading enterprise performance partner in the UK.



ARO has annual sales of over £108 million and 440 staff supporting 8,000 customers across a diverse range of businesses including some of the UK’s largest Law Firms, leading Universities, multiple NHS trusts and Blue Light Services.