New bond offer allows retail investors accessible entry to invest in and support solar energy for UK schools, while targeting competitive returns



London, UK – December 4, 2024 –



Ethex, a leading UK platform for ethical investment opportunities, is proud to announce the launch of the latest bond offer for Solar for Schools Community Benefit Society (‘Solar for Schools’), a new investment opportunity that will help UK schools harness the power of solar energy. Investments will fund the delivery of affordable, renewable energy to schools across the country, creating hands-on sustainable education programmes for students and targeting attractive returns to retail investors.



Solar for Schools is raising finance through their latest bond offer on Ethex to fund the upfront costs of installation of solar panels on school rooftops, enabling these institutions to reduce their energy bills and make a lasting positive environmental impact. Solar for Schools also provides education programmes for students at the schools, using solar panels as a tool to help inspire future generations about our clean energy transition.



The bond offer is now live on the Ethex platform and open for investment, with opportunities to invest within an Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA), making it a tax-efficient investment option for investors. With a minimum investment starting at just GBP50, this offers an accessible opportunity for individuals who want to invest ethically but are often excluded from traditional investment options due to high minimum investment requirements.





A Game-Changing Opportunity for Sustainable Investing



Solar for Schools offers a special opportunity for individuals who want to align their investments with their values. By supporting the organisation, retail investors will contribute to the UK’s growing push towards net-zero emissions, while helping schools save money on energy costs while delivering vital educational resources to inspire the sustainability leaders of the future.



Solar for Schools has an excellent track record of installing solar panels on schools all around the UK, many of which are in disadvantaged areas. To date, solar arrays they have installed mitigated 6,103 tonnes of CO₂; equivalent to the carbon emissions of 1092 homes electricity use for an entire year. They have also delivered education programmes to over 120,000 pupils across primary and secondary schools, giving valuable insights into the future of renewable energy generation and inspiring more young people to join the fight against climate change.



Solar for Schools has a vision of installing solar on every UK school, and they have a growing waiting list of over 100 schools. Investments in their bond offer will enable them to reach up to 20 more schools.



Lisa Ashford, CEO of Ethex, said:



"Ethex is thrilled to be launching the Solar for Schools campaign. With education being such a key pillar of our future, empowering schools with clean, renewable energy is a win-win. Not only does it reduce the environmental footprint of educational institutions, but it also brings much-needed cost savings that can be reinvested in students’ futures. For retail investors, this is a fantastic opportunity to make a real, tangible difference while targeting a return on their investment."





Solar Energy for Schools: A Bright Future



The Solar for Schools initiative is designed to make solar power accessible to schools that may otherwise struggle with upfront installation costs. Through investments, they can provide solar panels to the schools free of charge and they also take care of ongoing maintenance. This approach removes financial barriers, making clean energy feasible for schools across the UK, which is particularly attractive in the face of rising energy prices.





The impact of these installations is profound. Not only do schools reduce their carbon footprint, but they also set a powerful example for students and communities, fostering awareness of the importance of sustainability and climate action. Additionally, the financial savings from solar energy can help schools better allocate resources to the classroom, enhancing the educational experience for students.







Robert Schrimpff, Founder and CEO of Solar for Schools, commented:



"The launch of our latest bond offer is a great opportunity for us to welcome new bondholders to join our mission to provide solar panels and sustainability education to schools across the UK. It’s a chance for anyone feeling powerless about the climate crisis to do something practical to take action. It's a simple yet powerful way to make a positive change, both in the classroom and in the fight against climate change."





Why Invest in Solar for Schools?



Support Sustainability: Your investment directly helps UK schools transition to renewable energy and reduce their carbon emissions.



Target Reasonable Returns: This investment offers potential attractive financial returns, paid annually over the life of the project.



Tax-Efficient Investment: With the Ethex IFISA, retail investors can target tax-free returns, making this a great option for anyone looking to use their tax free ISA allowance to do something positive.



How to Invest



Retail investors can now access the Solar for Schools campaign via the Ethex platform, where they can browse investment opportunities, review detailed project information, and invest directly through the platform. The project is eligible for IFISA, meaning investors can invest up to the annual ISA allowance, targeting tax-free returns. They can also transfer ISA investments from previous tax years.





About Ethex



Ethex (www.ethex.org.uk) is a leading platform for impact-driven investments, providing retail investors with opportunities to back businesses that are creating positive social and environmental change. Ethex offers a wide range of investment opportunities, from renewable energy to ethical housing, and works to make sustainable investing accessible to everyone. Working with Solar for Schools over the past 7 years, Ethex has raised more than £8 million in investments to put solar panels on UK schools.







About Solar for Schools



Solar for Schools is a UK-based Community Benefit Society that installs solar panels on schools and provides sustainable education programmes. By facilitating the installation of solar power on school buildings, Solar for Schools enables schools to reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and demonstrate environmental leadership to students and local communities.



About the Ethex IF ISA



The Ethex Ethical Innovative Finance ISA (IF ISA) lets you invest within an ISA wrapper to directly support businesses with clear social and environmental missions. You can:



- Invest up to £20,000 in the current tax year



- Choose from a range of eligible projects eligible for the Ethex IF ISA



It’s a great opportunity to maximise your annual tax-free* allowance while helping businesses create positive change - whether it’s generating renewable energy for schools, developing affordable housing, or providing educational resources for future generations.



*Tax-free status is subject to individual circumstances and changes in legislation. Please consult a tax advisor to confirm eligibility. ISA eligibility does not guarantee returns or protect you from losses.







