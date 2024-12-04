natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



LONDON (4 December 2024) — National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Photography Competition 2025 is now open for entries.



Highlighting the best in travel photography, this highly regarded annual competition, celebrating its 13th year, is open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit travel images taken during the past year in any of the six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Photography is such an integral part of the National Geographic Traveller brand, that it almost goes without saying. And every year our Photography Competition is an important contribution to this key pillar.



“From mesmerising wildlife shots to dramatic landscapes, intriguing architecture and everyday life, capturing the world around us in a single frame is a talent we love to recognise. We’re looking forward to seeing the new and creative ways that this year’s entrants can demonstrate their skill and imagination.”



The overall Grand Prize winner, selected from the six categories, will receive a luxury three-night escape to a UK hotel of their choice, courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign and featured on nationalgeographic.com



Entrants can submit travel imagery in any of six categories: People, City life, Landscape, Wildlife, Food and Portfolio. Full descriptions of the categories and detailed entry criteria is available online, along with a digital platform through which entries can be submitted.



Entries should be submitted before midnight on 28 February 2025. The winners will be announced in early June 2025 and will be published in the Jul/Aug 2025 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The judging panel, featuring high-profile photographers, brand ambassadors and photography editors, will be announced in the New Year.



The prize:



The Grand Prize winner, selected from the six categories, will receive a luxury three-night escape to a UK hotel of their choice, courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). With over 600 hotels in 90 destinations, including 36 in the UK, SLH offers boutique stays with a strong sense of place, from chic city-centre hotels to rustic fishermen’s huts. The prize includes the SLH Book, a limited-edition coffee-table book featuring the brand’s beautifully curated portfolio. slh.com



Enter here: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





