Introducing the new MEATER SE. Perfect made easy for only £55



MEATER, the world’s no.1 selling wireless meat thermometer brand, is pleased to announce that it will be slicing up to 30% off this Christmas. Now is the perfect time join the revolution of cooking meat to temperature not time! Included in the deal is the new, exclusive to Amazon, MEATER SE, which you can grab in time for Christmas for just £55.



MEATER smart kitchen gadgets boast unbeaten quality and effortless perfection. BBQ and foodie enthusiasts across the globe rave about them, along with over 40,000 customers on Amazon. Whether you’re a gadget loving BBQ enthusiast, budding chef, dinner party host, or busy parent that loves to treat your family and friends to a perfectly cooked roast dinner, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to add a MEATER to your collection of culinary gadgets - and with the prices carved, they also make juicy stocking fillers.



MEATER helps you to achieve succulent, tasty meat or fish each and every time, and ensure that it is perfectly safe to eat without you having to poke, prod or cut into it to check. Super smart, the no wires, no fuss MEATER wireless meat thermometers are desirable gadgets that have their own free app featuring a smart guided cook system. It’s not complicated, so you don’t need to be tech savvy to use it, but it is feature-rich, offering plenty of possibilities to experiment with. Simply connect to a mobile smart device and let the delicious creative juices flow.



MEATER’s patented smart technology provides estimated cooking times, continuously monitors both ambient and internal temperature whilst meat is cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices when perfection is achieved. It takes away all the stress of under or over cooked meat and lets you cook any new cut or fish with absolute confidence. This simple to use, must-have culinary gadget is cooking 2.0! Perfect (Turkey) made easy.



Prime Cuts:



MEATER SE: CUT TO £55 (SRP £79.00)

Cook to temperature - not time, for less, with the exclusive to Amazon MEATER SE. The perfect foodie stocking filler this Christmas.



MEATER Plus: CUT TO £79.00 (SRP £99.00).

MEATER’s best-selling probe with over 33,000 5/5 star user review on Amazon



MEATER Pro: CUT TO £99.00 (RRP £129.00).

MEATER’s latest probe featuring a longer wireless range, slimmer design, higher temperature tolerance for open flame cooking, and waterproof design to allow deep frying and sous vide.



MEATER Block: CUT TO £175.00 (SRP £219.00).

Perfect for the cook and BBQ enthusiast, the MEATER Block stores and charges up to four MEATER Plus probes ready to cook and monitor four delicious meats or fish simultaneously. Boasts Standalone Mode – so if you don’t have Wi-Fi, no problem! A touch control screen allows you to cook easily, with built-in speakers providing audible notifications.



MEATER has celebrated over 60million cooks from its users worldwide with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



To find out more about the MEATER range, and to grab yourself a digital sous chef, visit MEATER.



About Apption Labs – MEATER



Apption Labs was founded in 2015 with offices in Los Angeles, US; Leicester, UK; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.



The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favorite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.



