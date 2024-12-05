26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jan25



With Japan’s cherry blossoms, bullet trains and snow-ringed peaks attracting record visitor numbers, the Jan/Feb 2025 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to look beyond its best-known highlights and discover another side of the East Asian archipelago.



More affordable and accessible than ever, Japan welcomed more than 31 million international visitors in 2024, with the government aiming to double that record-breaking figure by 2030. While crowds continue to flock to the likes of Kyoto and Mount Fuji, many of the island nation’s most unique and rewarding experiences remain largely unknown to travellers. This latest issue sets out to uncover the best of them, from sacred pilgrimage trails on forested islands to slow and scenic train routes soundtracked by shamisen performances.



Two complimentary guides are included with the Jan/Feb issue. Along with a cruise supplement overflowing with inspiration for anyone looking to plan their next oceanic adventure, readers can enjoy a 36-page deep dive into the state of Massachusetts, including a look at the Berkshires’ famed literary haunts, a roundup of the best food picks from across the state and much more.



Don’t miss:



South Africa: Step into the wonderful world of pangolins in a game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal province



Lofoten: Explore the Norwegian archipelago on a multi-day kayaking expedition



Madeira: Immerse yourself in the island’s natural swimming pools and traditional crafts



India: How to discover the Golden Triangle, from its pink-hued cities to wildlife-rich lowlands



Granada: The spirit of flamenco infuses every aspect of this creative Andalucian city



Bath: Marking Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with a taste of the Somerset city’s Regency heritage



Levi: Galloping huskies, ice hotels and aurora-hunting amid the wintery landscapes of Finnish Lapland



Aruba: International flavours abound in the cuisine of this cactus-strewn Caribbean island



Milan: Styling it out in the capital of Lombardy, a haven for night owls and art-lovers alike



Smart traveller: Fresh ways to get outdoors in 2025; Warsaw’s new modern art gallery; surfing Morocco’s wave of new hotel openings; the flavours of Nigeria with Jess and Jo Edun; jungle immersion on the Indonesian island of Sumba; baked goods and bossa nova in the Rio beach suburb of Ipanema; new family tours to inspire curiosity and adventure; our pick of the best books for the year ahead; essential kit for winter adventures; and a fireside pint in rural Wiltshire.



Notes from an author: Katie Hale reflects on humanity’s presence in the Antarctic

Meet the trailblazer: Filmmaker Dianne Whelan on hiking across Canada



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on UK cabins for birding, culinary breaks in Europe and more; The Info celebrates 200 years of British railways; Hot Topic asks how rising travel costs will impact your next getaway; and The Report predicts the biggest travel trends for 2025 and beyond. Finally, photographer Adrienne Pitts discusses distilling the energy of the Cook Islands in How I Got the Shot.



