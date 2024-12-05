Helsinki, Finland – 13 December 2024 – The European International Business Academy (EIBA) has awarded Emeritus Professor Gary Gereffi, a pioneering scholar in the field of global value chains, the prestigious EIBA Distinguished Honorary Fellow Award at the 50th Annual EIBA Conference, hosted by Aalto University in Espoo, Finland.



This distinguished recognition is awarded to notable figures who have made transformative contributions to international business scholarship, practice, or policy. Professor Gereffi joins a celebrated group of past recipients, including Jorma Ollila (former CEO of Nokia), Martin Wolf (Financial Times), and Michael Storper (UCLA).



Professor Gereffi’s unparalleled contributions to international business, particularly his groundbreaking work on global value chains have profoundly influenced academic research and policy-making. As Founding Director of the Global Value Chains Center at Duke University, he has authored over a dozen books and numerous influential articles that explore the dynamics of globalisation, supply chain governance, and economic development.



Professor Sarianna Lundan, Dean of EIBA Fellows, shared her thoughts on the award: "Gary Gereffi’s profound insights into the structure and governance of global value chains have reshaped how we understand globalisation and its impact on economies and societies. His work has become foundational for researchers and practitioners, making him an exemplary choice for this prestigious recognition."



Professor Rebecca Piekkari, Marcus Wallenberg Chair of International Business and President of EIBA, emphasised the significance of Gereffi’s contributions: "Gary Gereffi has consistently bridged the gap between academic research and real-world challenges. His work on global value chains has advanced the academic discourse and informed critical policy decisions on economic development, trade, and sustainability. We are thrilled to honour his legacy at this milestone EIBA conference in Finland."



About Gary Gereffi



Gary Gereffi is Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Duke University and Founding Director of the Global Value Chains Center. His research has influenced key areas, including:



Global Value Chains (GVC) and Governance: Gereffi’s GVC framework has been instrumental in understanding how international supply chains operate and their role in economic development.



Policy Impact: He has contributed to policy dialogues on trade, industrial strategy, and economic resilience, including testimony before the U.S. Senate and contributions to the World Economic Forum.



Sustainability and Social Upgrading: Gereffi’s recent work emphasises sustainable development and resilience in global supply chains.



EIBA 2024: A Milestone Event



The 50th Annual EIBA Conference in Otaniemi, Espoo celebrates a rich legacy of international business research and Finland’s pivotal role in EIBA’s history. The conference theme, “That’s Interesting! Rethinking International Business Research for the Next 50 Years” aligns with Gereffi’s future-oriented focus on addressing the multifaceted challenges of globalisation.



