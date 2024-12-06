nationalgeographic.com/travel



LONDON (6 December): This winter, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) explores some of the top feasting experiences around the world, from Persian New Year to Swedish Midsummer.



With Christmas approaching, communal dining is high on many people’s culinary agendas, and in Food’s latest cover story, we take a deep dive into how the season is celebrated in Poland, as well as examining an array of feasts taking place throughout the year, featuring comments and recipes from in-the-know chefs, first-hand experiences and all the details of how to join the celebrations.



Nicola Trup, editor of Food, said: “Feasting means different things to different people — at least when it comes to the menu — but the one constant is that food is there to be shared. Feasts take place year-round, so, while our cover story features Poland’s festive spread of meat-free soups, fish dishes and desserts, we’ve drawn up a list that allows readers to enjoy the festivities year-round.



“So, whether you’d like to join in Apokries, Greece’s pre-Lent celebrations involving meaty dishes, costumes and burning effigies; Canadian Thanksgiving, which centres around enjoying the bounty of harvest season; or tucking into haggis, neeps and tatties at a Burns Night supper, we have plenty of inspiration to offer.”



Also in this issue, we explore the seafood of Tasmania’s coastline; enjoy a spice-laden family meal on the island of Bequia in St Vincent & the Grenadines; and discover a Japanese cuisine like no other in Hokkaido. All this, plus the best of Stockholm, Dubai and more.



In addition, expect the usual selection of inspiring features and tempting recipes from renowned chefs and cookbook authors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Tartiflette — the story behind this cheesy Alpine favourite



• My Life in Food: Oscar-winning actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph on the food of her childhood, cooking while filming The Holdovers, and some of her favourite places to eat



• Try it Now: How clarified cocktails are fast becoming a favourite among creative mixologists



• The Pioneer: Catalonian chef Andrés Torres on serving imaginative dishes with minimal environmental impact — and funding humanitarian work in the process



• Make Perfect: Stollen, a German Christmas classic



Notes



Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



