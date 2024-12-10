London, UK – Yamaha Music London, in collaboration with Headliner Magazine, is thrilled to announce an unmissable opportunity for emerging solo artists, duos, and bands across the UK. Three winners will be crowned as Yamaha Music London Ambassadors for 2025, gaining unparalleled access to industry connections, mentorship, and career-shaping experiences.



Are you an unsigned musician, band or duo dreaming of industry recognition and extraordinary opportunities? This competition could be the breakthrough moment that kickstarts your music career!



A Legacy of Success

Last year’s winners, Stone Jets and Deuxes, have used their Ambassadorships to reach new heights. Performing at Glastonbury and venues across Europe, releasing acclaimed new music, and shooting professional music videos with Yamaha Music London has catapulted their careers forward.



“We were lucky enough to win this competition, and what a year it has been! Playing at Glastonbury was almost an out-of-body experience,” said Stone Jets. “Winning the Ambassadorship has opened so many doors. If you’re a musician, take this chance. It’s a game changer.”



Deuxes echoed the sentiment: “Winning felt like the industry finally recognised us. The mentorship, Yamaha instruments, and support have inspired us to keep pursuing our passion. It could be you next year—entering is your first step to being noticed.”



The Opportunity

Ten finalists will compete in an electrifying live showcase on Thursday, 6th February 2025, at Yamaha Music London on Wardour Street. Performing original music in front of a panel of industry experts, three winners will emerge victorious.



The Stellar Prize Package Includes:

• Ambassadorship: Represent Yamaha Music London

for one year.

• An Instrument of Your Choice: Play your Yamaha

instrument as an official Ambassador.

• Mentorship: Receive one-on-one guidance to

refine your craft.

• Studio Time: Professional recording sessions to

bring your vision to life.

• Marketing & PR Support: Amplify your brand and

connect with industry leaders.



In return, winners will document their journey, share regular updates across Yamaha Music London’s social channels, and collaborate with the Yamaha Music London team on exciting projects.



How to Enter

Submit a video (30 seconds to 5 minutes) showcasing your musical skills and performance. Entrants must:

• Be over 18 and based in the UK.

• Have a catalogue of original music.

• Be able to perform live and play a musical

instrument.



Deadline: Entries close at 23:59 on 22nd January 2025.

Don’t Miss Out!



Whether you're a solo artist, duo, or band, this is your chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Submit your entry today and take the first step toward a life-changing opportunity.



For more details and to enter, visit

https://bit.ly/3ZIAdBo



For full terms and conditions

https://bit.ly/49sQI7X



About Yamaha Music London

Yamaha Music London is an iconic retail music store, dedicated to supporting emerging UK artists and fostering talent through world-class Yamaha instruments and innovative campaigns.



Media Contact:

Delia Bourne, Yamaha Music London

press@yamahamusiclondon.com or call 33+ (0)7 66 58 47 22