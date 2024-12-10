MandM is thrilled to announce the launch of the MandM Makers, an exciting new influencer collective who will be sharing their personal experiences in finding top-quality buys on a budget across their social channels.





The MandM Makers are here to make lives easier: making stylish outfits for a fraction of the price, helping consumers stretch their budgets further, and making sports accessible for everyone.





The dynamic trio of influencers is working with MandM to engage and elevate the brand and communicate key messages in their unique voices that resonate with new audiences.





Meet the Makers:



Gemma Bird (@moneymumofficial) is the MandM Makers’ resident savvy shopper, sharing tips with her followers on how to get more bang for their buck. Gemma helps fashion lovers put together stylish looks that won’t break the bank, mixing trendy pieces with budget finds.





Sam Hulme (@its_samhulme) embodies the spirit of the ultimate bargain hunter, focusing on top brands without compromising on style. Curating only the best deals, he’ll share his favourite finds, proving that great style can be affordable.





Meet The Greers (@meetthegreers) are all about making family life easier and more enjoyable. Sharing their daily adventures with 5 kids and activities and how they navigate family life while stretching their budget with fantastic bargain finds.





“Our MandM Makers are not just influencers, they are an extension of our team who are going to make finding amazing deals easier for their followers,” says Charlotte Revill, Head of Brand. “We're excited to share all that MandM has to offer with their audiences and demonstrate how you can still buy quality pieces on a budget.”





The trio will be growing in 2025 as MandM looks to add a fitness influencer to the team to share seasonal tips, tricks and hacks while kitted out in affordable, stylish gear.



About MandM



Big brands, Low Prices, Direct to You.



MandM is all about big brands, at low prices across fashion, outdoor and sportswear for men, women, and children. MandM has non-stop deals on over 150 big brands, always up to 65% less than RRP. All year round.



mandmdirect.com





About Brandnation:



Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.



philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.



www.brandnation.co.uk





For further information please contact the Brandnation Team: 0207 940 7170.



tiffany@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7175





