MandM, UK’s leading off-price retailer is proud to celebrate a remarkable 20-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust. Since 2005, MandM has provided unwavering support and donations to Teenage Cancer Trust through event sponsorship, staff fundraising, and corporate donations. This collaboration has reached an incredible milestone, with over £3 million raised to support young people facing cancer.



MandM’s contributions have been instrumental in providing critical resources, including the equivalent of funding 100,000 hours of expert care from Teenage Cancer Trust nurses. These nurses are trained to meet the unique clinical, social, and emotional needs of young people undergoing cancer treatment, helping them navigate one of the most challenging periods of their lives.



The funds raised through MandM’s ongoing initiatives have enabled Teenage Cancer Trust to provide vital care and services. Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust, Roger Daltrey, emphasised the impact of these contributions: "The work Teenage Cancer Trust does is life-changing and life-saving. Thanks to the unwavering support of partners like MandM, teenagers and young adults treated in Teenage Cancer Trust wards see significantly increased life expectancy. MandM’s dedication over two decades has helped ensure that young people get the specialist care they deserve, at a time when they need it most.”



Reflecting on this longstanding partnership, Mike Tomkins, Chairman of MandM, said:

"It’s an honour for MandM to be Teenage Cancer Trust’s longest-standing corporate partner. Reaching the £3 million fundraising milestone is an incredible achievement for everyone and is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our employees, customers, and event participants who have supported this cause over the years. As we approach the 20th anniversary of our partnership, we are more committed than ever to supporting the charity and ensuring that young people with cancer have access to the expert care they need.”



MandM’s support extends beyond financial contributions. The company donates branded performance tops for Teenage Cancer Trust challenges, such as major running events and treks, helping thousands of participants proudly represent the charity. Staff members also enthusiastically participate in these events, embodying the company’s commitment to the cause.



Kate Collins, Chief Executive at Teenage Cancer Trust shared her appreciation for the partnership: "MandM has been an incredible partner to Teenage Cancer Trust over the last 20 years. Their dedication has had a profound impact, enabling us to provide essential services to thousands of young people across the UK. As we mark this milestone, we’re deeply grateful for their commitment and look forward to continuing our journey together.”



MandM’s contribution to Teenage Cancer Trust has allowed the charity to fund important projects and continue providing services that ensure young cancer patients receive the highest level of care. The £3 million raised is vital in helping the charity reach more young people and support them through their cancer journey.





As both organisations look ahead to the next chapter of their partnership, they remain focused on expanding their impact and continuing to support young people across the UK who are living with cancer.



