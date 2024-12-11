FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Congratulations to Professor Pierre Jacob, the first ESSEC recipient of a European Research Council Grant



Pierre Jacob, Professor of Statistics in the Information Systems, Data Analytics and Operations Department at ESSEC, has been awarded a prestigious "Consolidator" grant from the European Research Council (ERC), amounting to €2 million over five years. He is among the 38 French recipients of this year’s edition.



The European Research Council is a public body that funds cutting-edge research across the European Union. Every year, the ERC awards highly competitive grants to researchers in all fields of science and technology, categorized by seniority according to the date on which they received their PhD (Starting, Consolidator, and Advanced Grants). The "Consolidator" grants target mid-career researchers, supporting individual projects that enable recipients to pursue their research agendas and build a team over five years.



Pierre Jacob’s project focuses on the development of new data analysis algorithms in the field of mathematics:



"My ambition is to tackle complex problems in statistical science by harnessing the power of modern computing. The methods resulting from this project will help decision-makers and scientists make the most of their data and knowledge, achieving more reliable, efficient, and faster results, while reducing energy consumption. The project will include practical applications in health and economics, in collaboration with experts in these fields. My project aligns perfectly with ESSEC's strategy, focusing on research that tackles the challenges of data, technology & society, along with sustainability and social change."



This European funding will allow Dr. Jacob to form a team of doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers and foster numerous international collaborations (University of Oxford, The University of Chicago, The University of British Columbia, Queensland University of Technology) and partnerships in France (Telecom, Institut Pasteur, INSERM). The project and team will also contribute to the thriving Data Analytics group within ESSEC’s Information Systems, Data Analytics and Operations Department.



“We are incredibly proud that Pierre Jacob has been selected for this prestigious European grant, which reflects both the rigor and the relevance of his work. At ESSEC, we are committed to fostering an environment that supports exceptional researchers like Pierre, enabling them to make transformative contributions to their fields," said Ha Hoang, Associate Dean for Research at ESSEC.



END/



For more information, or to speak to Dr Jacob, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com



ABOUT ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL



ESSEC, founded in 1907, is one of the world’s top management schools and holds the “triple crown” accreditation from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. With 7,550 students; a faculty comprised of 169 full-time professors and 25 emeritus professors, in France and Singapore, recognized for both thequality and influence of their research; a wide range of management training programs; partnerships with the world’s best universities; and a network of 71,000 alumni, ESSEC continues to foster a tradition of academic excellence and a spirit of openness in the fields of economics, social sciences and innovation. In 2005, ESSEC opened a campus in Asia. ESSEC’s operations in Asia Pacific, strategically located in Singapore, present



the perfect foothold for ESSEC to be part of the vibrant growth of Asia and to bring its expertise to the expanding region. Additionally, in 2017 ESSEC opened a new campus in Rabat, Morocco. ESSEC’s international expansion allows students and professors to study and understand the economic forces at work in the different regions of the world. For any additional information, please visit www.essec.edu